Golden Knights reportedly acquire Robin Lehner from Blackhawks

Welcome to Las Vegas, Robin Lehner.

Vegas acquired Lehner in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for a second-round pick and a prospect, according to Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston.

Robin Lehner is joining the Vegas Golden Knights. (Photo by Andre Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Lehner was named a Vezina Trophy finalist in 2018-19 as a member of the New York Islanders. He signed a one-year deal worth $5 million with the Blackhawks, coming off the best season of his career.

Ultimately, Lehner may serve as a rental for the Golden Knights as he’s slated to become an unrestricted free agent.

It’s an aggressive but calculated move from the Golden Knights, who are looking for another deep playoff run, after losing to the Stanley Cup to the Washington Capitals during their inaugural campaign in 2017-18.

More NHL coverage from Yahoo Sports Canada