Golden Knights’ 2024-25 preseason schedule unveiled

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights will be back on the ice in September when the team’s preseason schedule starts.

The team released its 2024-25 preseason six-game schedule Thursday.

Sunday, Sept. 22 Golden Knights at San Jose Sharks (SAP Center, 5 p.m.)

Wednesday, Sept. 2 5 Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kinds (T-Mobile Arena, 7 p.m.)

Friday, Sept. 27 Golden Knights vs. Utah Hockey Club (T-Mobile Arena, 7 p.m.)

Tuesday, Oct. 1 Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche (T-Mobile Arena, 7 p.m.)

Thursday, Oct. 3 Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche (T-Mobile Arena, 7 p.m.)

Saturday, Oct. 5 Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks (T-Mobile Arena, 7 p.m.)



Fans attending the T-Mobile Arena during the preseason will receive an exclusive player pin at each of the four home games. The featured players will be: Tomas Hertl, William Karlsson, Mark Stone, Noah Hanifin, and Adin Hill. The fifth and final player pin will be given away before the team’s first home game of the regular season.

According to the Golden Knights news release, a limited number of full and partial-season memberships are available for the season.

