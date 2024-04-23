Golden Knights take 1-0 lead into game 2 against the Stars

Vegas Golden Knights (45-29-8, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (52-21-9, first in the Central Division)

Dallas; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Stars -155, Golden Knights +130; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Golden Knights lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Dallas Stars in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Monday for the fifth time this season. The Golden Knights won 4-3 in the previous matchup.

Dallas has a 52-21-9 record overall and a 26-12-4 record on its home ice. The Stars have a 46-9-5 record in games they score three or more goals.

Vegas has a 45-29-8 record overall and a 19-17-6 record on the road. The Golden Knights have a 40-10-6 record when scoring three or more goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Robertson has scored 28 goals with 52 assists for the Stars. Jamie Benn has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Jonathan Marchessault has 42 goals and 27 assists for the Golden Knights. Jack Eichel has scored six goals with seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 7-3-0, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 6-4-0, averaging 3.5 goals, six assists, 2.2 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Jani Hakanpaa: day to day (lower body).

Golden Knights: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.