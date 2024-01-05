Golden Globes film predictions 2024: who will win in each category?

The bawdy and provocative Poor Things - Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

Who cares about the Golden Globes? Absolutely no one, many commentators will breezily assure you, before going on to discuss them in granular detail for weeks. The truth is, even after the last three years of scandals and chaos, the Globes still hold a talismanic role in Hollywood – both as the last remaining bastion of old-fashioned star power (only they could have nominated the Taylor Swift concert movie in one of their five Best Film categories), and as the first major event of the annual awards season, when the coming race starts to take shape.

Speaking of race, the ceremony has been on manoeuvres on that front, after a 2021 newspaper investigation revealed a lack of diversity among its voting members. There are now 300, up from 90 – all drawn, as before, from the valiant ranks of international show-business journalists, for whom buttering up George Clooney in the ballroom at the Beverly Hilton remains the noblest calling in the world.

Previously, that manufactured intimacy had a dark edge that cut in a number of directions. For years, there had been tales of voters being wooed with cartoonishly lavish gifts and trips, while far more seriously, in 2018, the actor Brendan Fraser accused the awards’ former president Philip Berk of having sexually harassed him at the 2003 ceremony.

By 2022, the Globes had become such a PR liability that the US television network NBC decided not to even screen them, before offloading the broadcast rights to CBS later the following year. Even so, they’re back again this Sunday evening, with exactly the sort of enjoyably wacky set of nominees their trademark split nominations system (in which every film is pigeonholed as either a drama or a comedy/musical) tends to produce. Here’s what will win – probably – and what should.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

The nominees

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Who should win: Oppenheimer

It’s often been said, but bears repeating: Christopher Nolan made cinema almost $1bn at the box office this summer with an expressionistic three-hour period piece about a theoretical physicist. Nothing has boded better for the future of cinema in years.

Who will win: Killers of the Flower Moon

This is a flawless shortlist with no bad options, but the sheer Hollywood royalty wattage of Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese will be hard for voters to resist.

Killers of the Flower Moon: the sheer Hollywood royalty wattage will be hard for voters to resist - Melinda Sue Gordon

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

The nominees

Air

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

May December

Poor Things

Who should win: Poor Things

If the Globes’ new voting membership proves as daring as the recent Oscars recruits who rallied behind Everything Everywhere All at Once last year, there’s a chance the bawdy and provocative Poor Things could slip to the fore here.

Who will win: Barbie

Barbie’s gaiety, glamour and bulldozing global success, however, is all traditional Golden-Globe catnip – and rewarding it would be a handy way for the ceremony to rubber-stamp its own cultural relevance.

Barbie starring Margot Robbie - Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Drama: Actor

The nominees

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Who should win: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

This rare lead performance, comprehensively aced, gives the business the perfect opportunity to pay tribute to one of cinema’s most quietly dependable talents.

Who will win: Bradley Cooper, Maestro

But it’s likelier that six-time nominee Cooper will finally win outright this year, with the old-school show-business setting of his Leonard Bernstein biopic and the overtly transformative nature of the performance heaving him over the line.

Cillian Murphy: one of cinema's most quietly dependable actors

Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Drama: Actress

The nominees

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Who should win: Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

The depth and ambiguity of Hüller’s work in Justine Triet’s back-to-front whodunit is what leaves the film wriggling in your head for weeks: do we know her character intimately well by the end, or not at all?

Who will win: Annette Bening, Nyad

A firm Globes favourite – ten noms, two wins – since she was first shortlisted for 1992’s Bugsy, Bening is the doughty veteran in a field which, Mulligan aside, is otherwise made up of newcomers.

Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Actor

The nominees

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Matt Damon, Air

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix, Beau is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Who should win: Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

The Globes have rallied behind Giamatti as often as the Oscars have overlooked him: crazily, the latter body didn’t even nominate him for 2005’s Sideways. And his reunion with director Alexander Payne – an uproarious boarding school comic-drama opening here in two weeks – contains his finest work since.

Who will win: Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Victory on Sunday seems likely, but what also excites about a Giamatti win is the prospect of it nudging his work under the noses of the British and US Academies too. It’s a performance that shouldn’t be overlooked, and the Globes might make it impossible to do so.

The Globes have rallied behind Giamatti as often as the Oscars have overlooked him - Seacia Pavao/Focus Features via AP

Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Actress

The nominees

Fantasia Barrino, The Colour Purple

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman, May December

Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Who should win: Emma Stone, Poor Things

The unexpected but welcome appearance of Finland’s Pöysti among the more obvious names here proves that voters have been doing their homework. But as Poor Things’s nymphomaniac Frankenstein’s feminist, Stone outshines everyone else here: it’s the obvious choice, but also the right one.

Who will win: Emma Stone, Poor Things

True, the Globes adore Jennifer Lawrence: statistically speaking, whenever the Hunger Games star is nominated, there’s a better than 50-50 chance she’ll win. But the sheer daring of Stone’s work in Poor Things will surely swing this in her favour.

Emma Stone as Poor Things’s nymphomaniac Frankenstein’s feminist - Album / Alamy Stock Photo

Best Director

The nominees

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives

Who should win: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Many Barbenheimer showdowns were averted by the Globes’ eccentric drama-comedy-musical rubric, but the two summer smashes are facing each other in four categories, including here. And Nolan’s faith in audiences – amply rewarded – makes him the truest visionary filmmaker of the year.

Who will win: Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Both Nolan and Gerwig impressively bent the studio system to their will, but when it comes down to it, the Barbie auteur – and who thought we’d be describing anyone as that a few years ago – will probably clinch it on fun points.

Greta Gerwig, director of Barbie - Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP, File

Best Screenplay

The nominees

Barbie

Poor Things

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Past Lives

Anatomy of a Fall

Who should win: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

This one could deservingly go a lot of ways, with each nominee boldly upturning the genre in which they’re theoretically sat. But I’d personally plump for Nolan, if only because it’s his best script to date, with style, concision, quotability and punch to match its (expected) structural brilliance.

Who will win: Tony McNamara, Poor Things

The mad comic energy and meme-ability of McNamara’s Poor Things script may just give it the edge, though, and few observers will be mad about that.

Best Supporting Performance in a Motion Picture: Actor

The nominees

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Who should win: Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer

After giving up his 40s and early 50s to Marvel, Downey’s mesmerisingly complex (and unflattering) supporting turn as atomic energy advisor Lewis Strauss was the best possible beginning to his next career phase.

Who will win: Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer

It was also exactly the sort of understated remember-how-great-I-can-be coup that makes awards bodies sit up. The man’s a winner with the public: at last here’s a plausible way for them to say so too.

Robert Downey Jr in Oppenheimer - Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures

Best Supporting Performance in a Motion Picture: Actress

The nominees

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Who should win: Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Comic roles in this category tend to be thin on the ground: this year furnished us with three knockouts. One is Julianne Moore, whose work in May December is an unsettling, mischievous delight. The second is Da’Vine Joy Randolph, whose recently bereaved dinner lady Mary in The Holdovers is brought to life with the sort of natural precision around time and class you’d swear you were actually watching a performance from the 1970s. But it’s Pike in Saltburn – every one of her lines doubling as dark psychological tell and note-perfect gag – that impresses the most.

Who will win: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

With the clearest-cut ‘serious’ notes to play of the three, first-time nominee Randolph probably has this.

Rosamund Pike in Saltburn

Best Motion Picture – Animated

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Super Mario Bros

Suzume

Wish

Who should win: The Boy and the Heron

The Globes are just chaotic enough to rally behind Hayao Miyazaki’s eye and soul-popping (probable) swan song – and its recent unexpected triumph at the western box office may provide it with the final push such a statement pick requires.

Who will win: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

But the dizzying fusion of artistry and technology in Sony Animation’s superhero sequel makes it a likelier (and also wholly credible) choice.

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

The nominees

Anatomy of a Fall (France)

Fallen Leaves (Finland)

Io Capitano (Italy)

Past Lives (United States)

Society of the Snow (Spain)

The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom/Poland/United States)

Who should win: The Zone of Interest

Jonathan Glazer’s first feature in 11 years – which coolly observes the family life of the longest-serving commandant at Auschwitz – is one of the rare contemporary films that makes you feel like it leaves the entire medium changed. If a better film than this surfaces over the next 12 months (it opens in the UK in February), cinema will be in a good place indeed.

Who will win: The Zone of Interest

The director of Under the Skin and Birth winning a Golden Globe sounds impossible. But the very obvious importance of his latest should reassure voters who might otherwise be thrown by its more experimental moves.

Best Motion Picture – Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

The nominees

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Super Mario Bros

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Who should win: Barbie

The original pink lady’s $1.4bn global take also makes her the leader here on sheer brute fiscal force.

Who will win: Barbie

AKA Best Film that Made Lots of Money. If Tay-Tay wins the screaming will be heard on Jupiter, but Barbie’s cultural impact in this category is peerless.

Best Original Score

The nominees

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer

Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron

Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest

Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

Who should win: Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer

Göransson has been buzzing round the fringes of the pantheon for a while, but this wildly innovative violin-driven electro-orchestral suite instantly made him one of the most exciting composers in his field.

Who will win: Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron

It’s almost a pity to pull a winner from this extraordinary vintage, but the internationally beloved Hisaishi feels likeliest, given his knack for melodies both sweeping and intimate that get right to every scene’s emotional heart.

The internationally beloved Hisaishi wrote the score for The Boy and the Heron

Best Original Song

The nominees

Addicted to Romance, Bruce Springsteen (She Came to Me)

Dance the Night, Dua Lipa (Barbie)

I’m Just Ken, Ryan Gosling (Barbie)

Peaches, Jack Black (Super Mario Bros)

Road to Freedom, Lenny Kravitz (Rustin)

What Was I Made For?, Billie Eilish (Barbie)

Who should win: I’m Just Ken, Ryan Gosling (Barbie)

It wouldn’t have hurt to include something from Wonka here, but the uproarious power ballad from Barbie’s himbo in limbo is the boldest and funniest by far of the available options.

Who will win: What Was I Made For?, Billie Eilish (Barbie)

Since Barbie is responsible for half of this year’s nominees, it makes sense that one of them will end up winning – and for whatever reason, in awards season, soppiness tends to prevail.