Golden Girls: 2024 Golden Circle Softball Team spills over with talent

Jun. 21—The 2024 All-Golden Circle Softball team is not only loaded with talent, top to bottom, but includes a significant historical first for GC softball.

That's Blooming Grove superstar Ava Eldridge, who made history when she became the first softball player from the Golden Circle to sign a Division I scholarship out of high school when she accepted a scholarship to the University of Texas-San Antonio. Other GC players have signed with DI programs, but they signed from junior college programs.

Ava has something no one can take away from her — she's the first — the first to go from high school to a Division I program, but certainly not the last.

She tops off another brilliant season at Blooming Grove by earning the Golden Circle Krista Armstrong award as the Player of the Year/MVP in the Golden Circle. Ava's mother, Kim Eldridge, an All-Golden Circle pitcher, was teammates with Krista Armstrong, who was Kim's catcher in high school.

Ava was the Golden Circle Newcomer of the Year as a freshman, and she shared the Krista Armstrong Award as the top player in the Golden Circle with Corsicana's Brinly Burke as a sophomore. She missed the chance to win the award three years in a row when an ACL injury in basketball wiped out her chance to play softball as a junior.

It was a long, hard road back but anyone who knew Ava, knew she would be back.

"I started thinking about playing DI softball when I was about 7 and thought I could do it when I was 12," she said on the day she signed with UT-San Antonio. "That was my dream. It was hard (coming back from the ACL injury last year) but I knew I would come back from it. It was never a question of if but when I would come back."

Ava, who was the District 18-3A Softball MVP all three years she played, spent her junior year as a leader and a motivator and helped coach freshman pitcher Rileigh O'Dell, who is the 2024 GC Co-Heather Holland Pitcher of the Year along with Kerens' ace Rylee Spivey, a junior who was the District 20-2A Pitcher of the Year for the third consecutive season, and a monster at the plate, where she hit over .500 and drove in 39 runs.

No one was surprised when Ava, who was the most dominant pitcher in the Golden Circle who also hit .467 with another big year at the plate, not only came back, but came back with a vengeance.

"Ava has worked hard since she was a little girl. After her injury she took that as motivation and worked even harder to get back," said Blooming Grove Coach Joanna Smith. "She has put in the work from a very young age and she will work hard at the next level. She's very deserving (of the Krista Armstrong award) and has earned every award she has received. I'm looking forward to cheering on Ava at UTSA next year."

Smith, who has been one of the most talented and passionate coaches in the Golden Circle for four years and was the Golden Circle Co-Coach of the Year two years ago, was a slam dunk choice in 2024 to be named the GC Coach of Year. She led her Lady Lions a 22-win season and a perfect 10-0 record and District 18-3A title.

She won all that and more despite losing two key players who were former all-district and all-Golden Circle players. Lauren Wilcoxen, a power-hitting catcher who was the GC Newcomer of the Year as a freshman, and Janey McGraw, who has been one of the top players in the district, were both lost for the season with injuries.

What a season! It was the first time since 2007 that Blooming Grove had a perfect district title season. Smith played on the 2007 Lady Lions team along with her sister and has come full circle in the Golden Circle.

BG swept the Coach of the Year and Krista Armstrong award, and also had the GC Co-Pitcher of the Year in O'Dell, a sophomore, and the GC Co-Offensive Player of the Year in Brooke McGraw, a power-hitting junior who shared the award with Kerens' Olivia Holt, a multi-sport star who hit .571 and drove in 23 runs.

There was an abundance of talent in the Golden Circle this spring from Kerens' rich and deep-in-talent team that handed legendary Kerens Coach Jayson Engel his 400th win this season and had three players earn Superlatives, including senior Ella Engel, a pitcher and clutch hitting infielder who was the 20-2A Utility Player of the Year and also the Golden Circle Utility Player of the Year — to Mildred's always powerhouse Lady Eagles, where Parker Kittrell was the GC Catcher of the Year and Kami Owen was the GC Most Versatile Player of the Year. Owen pulled off an amazing trifecta, earning a Golden Circle Superlative in volleyball, basketball and softball as well as being the leading cross-country runner in the GC.

Then there was Dawson, where catcher Callie Marberry, the GC Defensive Player of the Year who defied the greatest of odds, overcoming a devastating eye disease to not only play (after doctors said she would never play sports) but excel in several sports, including softball, where she earned a scholarship to Lyon College in Arkansas.

Then there's Corsicana's youth movement that produced two GC players — Newcomer of the Year, freshman Marianna Garcia, and First-Team power-hitting sophomore Ava Rodriguez, who brought fresh bats and a bright future to the program.

Golden Circle Softball

2024 Golden Circle First-Team

INFIELD

Pitcher

Taylor Souder, Frost

Catcher

Tattum Hill, Dawson

INFIELD

Ava Rodriguez, Corsicana

Carli Cunningham, Blooming Grove

Laci Johnson, Blooming Grove

Kaylee Payne, Dawson

Brynna Banks, Frost

Kayla Gonzales, Kerens

Brooke Sikes, Kerens

Chole Jock, Mildred

Marcella Bryan, Mildred

Cadence Vancleave, Rice

OUTFIELD

Blair Blue, Kerens

Jadin Rickard, Kerens

Krislynn Owen, Mildred

Rayley Hanna, Mildred

Wenni Wharton, Rice