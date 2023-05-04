Golden Gate's Claudin Cherelus looking to stand out at New York Jets rookie minicamp

Claudin Cherelus doesn’t mind being the underdog.

And why should he? His success in embracing that role has the Golden Gate High alum closing in on achieving his lifelong goal of playing in the NFL.

The 24-year-old officially starts on that path this weekend at the New York Jets’ three-day rookie minicamp. The Jets signed the Alcorn State linebacker to a free-agent deal last Saturday after the 2023 NFL Draft concluded.

Cherelus said he heard from about a dozen NFL teams in the weeks leading up to the draft, including the Jets, who stayed in close contact with both Cherelus and his agent James Durkin throughout the process.

“We both already felt the Jets would be the best place for me to be,” Cherelus said. “They showed interest in me the whole way and I wanted to be there just as much.”

So when the Jets called mere minutes after the Los Angeles Rams took Toledo’s Desjuan Johnson with the 259th and final selection of the NFL Draft, it didn’t take long for Cherelus to agree to join Gang Green.

“It was just a great feeling,” Cherelus said. “It’s been a long road and it made me realize I’m just one step away.”

Words can’t explain, I’ve been delayed but never denied!! LFG🙏🏿 https://t.co/ADdYvZUxTu — Claud (@Realclaudinc) April 29, 2023

One early stop on that path was at Golden Gate, where Cherelus played three varsity seasons under then-head coach Mike DiGrigoli, endearing himself as a player who would do anything to help the team.

“He was an awesome player for us,” said DiGrigoli, now the head wrestling coach and linebackers coach at First Baptist. “Leader in the weight room, leader on the field, everything you’d want.”

Cherelus played linebacker and strong safety for the Titans, while also starring on special teams. A three-star recruit, he committed to Minnesota but when Golden Gophers coach Tracy Claeys was fired, the new staff rescinded Cherelus’ offer.

Story continues

National Signing Day 2017: Golden Gate's Claudin Cherelus signs with UMass

He ended up at Massachusetts where he redshirted his freshman year. After two seasons in Amherst, Cherelus transferred to Alcorn State, where he blossomed under head coach Fred McNair, the older brother of the school’s most famous football product – former NFL quarterback and MVP Steve McNair.

Last season, the 6-foot-1, 224-pound middle linebacker was named to the All-SWAC Second Team for defense, after recording 67 tackles, including a team-best 13.5 behind the line of scrimmage, despite missing two games with an injury. Cherelus added six sacks and was one of three Alcorn State players selected to the HBCU Legacy Bowl, a showcase for players from historically black colleges and universities.

Shortly after the Braves’ season concluded, Cherleus said he received offers to play in the Canadian Football League but opted to pursue his NFL dreams.

“It was basically me betting on myself and trusting that I belonged,” he said. “ I knew in my mind I’m an NFL-caliber player.”

Cherelus trained in Naples in the months leading up to his pro day, which was on the campus of another HBCU school – Jackson State. With scouts from 27 NFL teams in attendance, he ran a 4.54 40-yard dash and more than held his own in the drills.

“I think that gave me all the buzz I needed on top of my play during the season,” Cherelus said. “I played against some freak athletes the past two years at Alcorn, a lot of guys that should have been FBS players. I think HCBUs in general don’t get as much attention as they should.

“We get overlooked and I just want to be part of the reason that we start getting more looks.”

Alcorn State linebacker Claudin Cherelus, a Golden Gate High School graduate.

At Alcorn State, Cherelus played on the special teams units, a role he’ll likely need to excel in with the Jets if he hopes to make the roster this fall.

“I want to come in and help in any way that I can and I know (special teams is) the first way to get a look,” he said. “Being willing to run down on specials whenever I can and just do anything to help my team out.”

Cherelus said before every game he played in college, he watched a highlight tape from his days at Golden Gate to remind himself of the type of player he is. He’d like nothing better than to be the first Titans player to play at the highest level of the sport.

“That would mean a lot to me to be that first guy,” he said. “I took the hard route; I could have transferred to another high school but stayed with the school that made me.

“From Golden Gate to UMass to Alcorn, I feel like everything I’ve seen and experienced is what made me.”

Starting this weekend, Cherelus plans on showing the Jets who he is, a player worthy of a spot on an NFL roster.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Jets undrafted free agents include Claudin Cherelus of Alcorn State