Golden Gate Sharkfest Swim ‘unexpectedly’ postponed until summer 2025

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The 2024 Golden Gate Sharkfest Swim has been postponed until the summer of 2025, according to an email from event operators sent to those slated to participate. The swim competition was scheduled for Sunday, June 30 — the 13th time this annual event would’ve taken place.

The 1.6-mile swim was postponed due to “unforeseen extenuating circumstances” that have arisen, event organizers said in the email.

“It is with a heavy heart that we must postpone the 2024 Golden Gate Sharkfest Swim until the Summer of 2025,” the email read in part. “The exact date in 2025 is yet to be determined but we are considering early September. Unforeseen extenuating circumstances have arisen unexpectedly. We apologize for this cancellation but it cannot be avoided.”

Some race participants are upset with the postponement as one said they were given no explanation considering the announcement was made days away from the event.

Melinda Davis and her friends, some coming all the way from Virginia, were supposed to participate in the race. Davis is “disappointed” because of all the money she spent on lodging, gear and transportation towards the event that is no longer happening this month — on top of the six months of training she went through.

“Honestly feel like the company putting on the event has scammed us, offering no explanation,” Davis said in an email to KRON4. “When I try to look into their past events I don’t see much evidence those ever happened either. Seemed like a reputable race organization at the time I signed up.”

The Golden Gate Sharkfest Swim is limited to 300 participants, according to the event page. It is “not for novices.” Prices for adult registration range from $175 to $250.

The event is not fully refundable and non-transferable, but those who signed up for this month’s event can use that credit towards another EnviroSports event or as an entry for the 2025 Golden Gate Sharkfest Swim.

EnviroSports Productions also operates Trail Runs and Death Valley Races, which include marathon, half marathon and 10K races. The company’s next scheduled event is the Angel Island Half Marathon and 10K on Aug. 10.

KRON4 reached out to EnviroSports Productions Executive Producer David Horning for further comment on the postponement. We did not hear back in time for publication.

