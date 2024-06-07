Golden Gate Fields to hold final weekend of racing

(KRON) — Golden Gate Fields is set to hold its final weekend of racing. The long-standing East Bay horse racing track located near the bay shore between Berkeley and Albany will run its last races beginning Friday, June 7 through Sunday, June 9.

“Together we’ve watched Thoroughbreds become champions, jockeys become icons, and meets become memories,” the track posted on X. “Now join us as we close this chapter.”

The iconic racetrack has been running horse races since the 1940s and is the last remaining track in the Bay Area. Entertainment for the track’s final weekend will include DJ Naomi playing from the grandstand all weekend long and music from The Git With It Band playing the track’s Turf Club on Saturday.

Sunday will feature a closing day buffet, also at the Turf Club.

