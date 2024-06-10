Golden Gate athlete Bradley Martino commits to Minnesota; CSN's Taren Hedrick picks Ole Miss

Two Southwest Florida products announced Power Four commitments within hours of each other on Sunday.

Golden Gate athlete Bradley Martino chose Minnesota, while Community School of Naples lineman Taren Hedrick committed to Ole Miss.

Martino decommitted from Toledo on June 1, sparking an uptick and interest around his recruitment. The 2023 Broxson Trophy winner as Collier County's top all-around football player is set to unite with Kerry Brown, the 2022 Broxson Trophy winner, in the fall of 2025.

"I'd really like to give a special thanks to Coach (P.J.) Fleck and the entire Minnesota coaching staff for making me feel welcomed," Martino said in a statement on his social media accounts. "All the support and guidance you have provided me throughout my recruitment process has been phenomenal.

"With that being said, after an awesome weekend I am committing to the University of Minnesota! ROW THE BOAT!"

Martino did just about everything for the Titans, catching 21 passes for 455 yards, totaling 11 offensive touchdowns. On defense, the rising senior finished with three interceptions, a fumble recovery, and 35 tackles. He became the first Golden Gate football player to win the Broxson Trophy.

Hedrick transferred to Community School before the start of last season, previously playing in Missouri at Battle High School. The 6-foot-5, 305-pound tackle visited Kentucky before committing to Lane Kiffin and the Rebels. Hedrick previously had official visits scheduled to Purdue and Texas A&M, but those were canceled after he visited Oxford earlier this month.

Hedrick protected quarterback Cale Austin's blindside, helping the Seahawks average 5.6 yards per carry on the ground, as the program finished 8-2 after a 7-0 start under first-year coach Michael Stannard.

