A Golden era? Three bold predictions for Florida basketball entering 2023-24 season

Todd Golden has entered more of a comfort zone entering his second season as Florida basketball coach.

Whether it results in more wins remains to be seen, but Golden expects the Florida Gators to be more poised and prepared when they open the season Monday night against Loyola-Maryland (8 p.m., SEC Network Plus).

"We're much further along than we were last year at this time," Golden said. "A lot of it has to do with our summer and fall that we've had. We were just playing catch up all year last year, getting guys in late, getting guys back healthy late. It wasn't just conducive of having a good start."

Florida went 7-5 in its first 12 non-conference games last season en route to a 16-17 season that ended with a 67-49 loss to UCF in the opening round of the NIT Tournament. Overall, UF's six non-conference losses included two against teams that reached the Final Four (national champion UConn and FAU) and one that reached the Elite Eight (Kansas State).

A roster overhaul followed the end of the 2023-24 season in which five players left for the transfer portal. The Gators added nine new freshmen and transfers, though one, Yale transfer E.J. Jarvis, left the team last month for personal reasons.

Three transfers — former Seton Hall 6-foot-10 forward Tyrese Samuel, former Marshall 7-1 center Micah Handlogten and former Iona point guard Walter Clayton Jr. — are expected to start for the Gators on Monday night with returning sophomore All-SEC guard Riley Kugel and sophomore guard Will Richard.

So far, Golden has been pleased with how well the new players have meshed and shared the basketball. Florida upset No. 13 Miami, which returns three starters from a Final Four team, 91-89 in a secret scrimmage and followed it up with a 102-60 secret scrimmage win over FIU.

UF's non-conference schedule should be as challenging this season as it was last season, with six of its 13 games against power five conference opponents.

"It's a good schedule," Golden said. "I think definitely challenging, I think a little less challenging than last year but still those marquee matchups where we get Quad 1 opportunities in the non-conference.

"We get to play in tournament environments in Brooklyn and Charlotte, or we go to Wake (Forest) for the ACC-SEC challenge and the scrimmages we played were an attempt to prepare us, going to play at Miami and playing FIU here we good tests for us to get ready for the season."

Here are three bold predictions for UF going into the 2023-24 season:

Florida basketball guard Riley Kugel will finish in the top three in the SEC in scoring

The 6-foot-5, 206-pound Kugel has benefitted from the influx of guard talent (Clayton and Cal-Riverside guard Zyon Pullin) from the transfer portal, which has pushed him in practice. He averaged 19,5 points for UF in secret scrimmage wins over Miami and FIU.

"Riley is incredibly unselfish which I think makes it all work," Golden said. "A guy that finished the year off as well as he did and he was the main guy that was helping us a staff recruit a lot of these guys because he wanted to play with really good players and he wanted to win."

Kugel remains the best player on UF's roster in terms of creating his own shot and can score on all three levels -- at the foul line, on drives to the basket and from 3-point range. "He has a great understanding of what it takes to win and I think we're more agreeable on that being the most important thing," Golden said, "So there's going to be nights where he has great, big scoring games and I think there will be nights he won't, but he's going to be OK with it, as long as we're winning."

The Florida Gators will upset Virginia in the second game of the season

Even without Pullin, who will sit out the first three games of the 2023-24 season due an NCAA suspension for playing in the Portsmouth Invitational, Florida will summon enough resolve to solve Tony Bennett's pack-line defense and knock off UVA in Charlotte, N.C.

UF basketball will return to the NCAA Tournament after a two-year absence

The Gators will go 9-4 in their non-conference games, win 10 SEC games and win one game in the SEC Tournament to reach 20 wins before Selection Sunday. That resume will be strong enough to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021 as a nine-seed.

Florida basketball 2023-24 schedule

Nov 6 -- Loyola-Maryland

Nov. 10 -- Virginia (Charlotte)

Nov. 14 -- Florida A&M

Nov. 17 -- Florida State

Nov. 22 -- Pittsburgh (Brooklyn, N.Y.)

Nov. 24 -- Baylor or Oregon State (Brooklyn, N.Y.)

Nov. 29 -- at Wake Forest

Dec. 5 -- Merrimack

Dec. 9 -- Richmond (Sunrise)

Dec. 14 -- East Carolina (Lakeland)

Dec. 19 -- Michigan (Charlotte)

Dec. 22 -- Grambling State

Dec. 30 -- Quinnipiac

Jan. 6 -- Kentucky

Jan. 10 -- at Ole Miss

Jan. 13 -- Arkansas

Jan. 16 -- at Tennessee

Jan. 20 -- at Missouri

Jan. 24 -- Mississippi State

Jan. 27 -- Georgia

Jan. 31 -- at Kentucky

Feb. 3 -- at Texas A&M

Feb. 10 -- Auburn

Feb. 13 -- LSU

Feb. 17 -- at Georgia

Feb. 21 -- at Alabama

Feb. 24 -- Vanderbilt

Feb. 28 -- Missouri

March 2 -- at South Carolina

March 5 -- Alabama

March 9 -- at Vanderbilt

March 13-17 -- SEC Tournament, Nashville

