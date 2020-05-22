How golden era Kings have stayed close unlike Michael Jordan's Bulls

ESPN's The Last Dance is over, but the 10 part documentary series seems to have stirred up some unresolved feelings amongst Michael Jordan's former teammates.

On nearly a daily basis, there is a new report about someone who is upset. Horace Grant called the NBA legend a snitch. Scottie Pippen is allegedly "livid" with his former partner in Championships, and poor Scott Burrell might want to read up on Stockholm Syndrome after the mugging he took during the documentary.

While the Bulls sliced through the NBA like a well-oiled machine, they clearly had issues behind the scenes and the airing of the documentary has opened some old wounds.

During the latest episode of the Purple Talk podcast, former King and current assistant coach Bobby Jackson spoke on Jordan and how he was perceived by players during his career.

[PURPLE TALK PODCAST: Listen to the latest episode]





"Mike didn't care who he pissed off and who he rubbed the wrong way to win games and come in with a competitive environment every single day," Jackson said. "I've heard he was a really good teammate, but I've heard he could be a really bad teammate also."

Basketball teams usually form an interesting family bond. They travel together, spend hours working out and practicing during the course of a season and they usually grow close. To see the Bulls take shots at each other over twenty years later is uncomfortable to watch, but it has a lot to do with the way their life has now been put on display for so many to see.

While the Kings didn't have the same success as the 1990s Bulls and their six championship wins, they were a really good basketball team that made eight straight postseason appearances. The core of those squads remain close to this day and many are still associated with the franchise.

Vlade Divac is the general manager of the Kings. Peja Stojakovic is his assistant GM and Jackson is part of the coaching staff. Doug Christie works as an analyst on the team's broadcast and many of the other Kings from this era come back to visit regularly.

Was everything perfect during their time together? Absolutely not, but the bonds forged during their time as teammates are still strong to this day. They would push each other in practice to achieve more, but it was with the intention of making one another better.

"I always felt that for me to go at you, to go at Mike [Bibby] -- that's the way to show your teammate love," Christie said during the podcast. "Also, I want to know that I ain't going into no fox hole with no punk. When we get out there, you are going to have my back."

Chris Webber was the team's superstar, but the rest of the squad was filled with talented players that fit seamlessly into coach Rick Adelman's system. The basketball was beautiful to watch and the team genuinely liked each other.

"We allowed each other to police each other and hold each other accountable," Jackson said. "It wasn't just one guy. I think we had a collected group of guys that held everyone accountable and we didn't feel like we were bigger than the team."

You can often find the players from the golden era of Kings basketball sitting together on the sidelines. They have inside jokes and poke fun at one another, but they are also incredibly loyal to each other and have built lifelong friendships.

Would Jackson or Christie trade their experience for Jordan's? Maybe, but they certainly wouldn't want to give up the friendships they still rely on to this day.

How golden era Kings have stayed close unlike Michael Jordan's Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area