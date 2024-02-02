Golden Era: The Houston transfer that could take over college football

Matthew Golden is set to star at Texas. The Houston transfer wide receiver might not have the acclaim that fellow receiver transfer Isaiah Bond has out of Alabama. He does have a unique skill set that could take college football by storm.

ESPN analyst Tom VanHaaren sees Golden as a player who could “shape the 2024 College Football Playoff race.” He said the following of Golden’s potential impact at Texas.

“I don’t know how many fans have heard of Houston receiver (Matthew) Golden, who might be overlooked in Texas’ transfer receiver haul. Golden has had 13 touchdown receptions the past two seasons and despite playing in just nine games this season he had 404 yards and six (touchdown) receptions. Texas is losing (Adonai) Mitchell and Xavier Worthy, the team’s top-two leaders in receiving yards and touchdowns. Golden, Bond and Bolden will help replace that production and will be vital to Texas’ success in the SEC and getting back to the playoff.”

Golden was a recruiting target for Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and company out of high school. The Top 150 recruit in 247Sports’ individual rankings secured over 25 scholarship offers including the likes of Texas, LSU, TCU, Arkansas and Baylor. Now, Golden will bring his talents to Austin.

Interestingly enough, another ESPN analyst in Tom Luginbill sees a different Texas receiver shaping the College Football Playoff race, and it isn’t Alabama transfer Isaiah Bond. Luginbill said the following of Oregon State transfer receiver Silas Bolden.

“The Longhorns might be losing some key parts of its offensive attack to the NFL draft — the highest-profile prospect being receiver Adonai Mitchell. However, while the focus has been on the addition of receiver Isaiah Bond from Alabama, (Silas) Bolden could be a Swiss Army knife in the offense. Coach Steve Sarkisian loves players who can line up in multiple spots to create mismatches. Bolden can contribute as a ball carrier on jet sweeps and end arounds. He’s a speedy space players who gives (starting quarterback) Quinn Ewers another threat on the perimeter.”

There appears to have been a consensus built that the receiving class Texas has assembled in the transfer portal has potential to make a significant impact in 2024. Which player of the trio makes the most impact doesn’t matter. What matters is that the unit appears to be in good hands.

We will have a better idea of what each player can bring in the Texas offense following the Orange and White game.

