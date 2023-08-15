Golden: Colin Simmons' commitment to Texas means Steve Sarkisian's work has just begun

Duncanville edge rusher Colin Simmons committed to Texas over Miami and LSU on Thursday. The five-star prospect had 22.5 sacks in his junior season and even though he has pledged, that doesn't mean other Power Five schools will stop trying to woo him.

When Duncanville’s Colin Simmons announced Thursday that he intends to play at Texas in 2024, Longhorn Nation rejoiced. And head coach Steve Sarkisian realized that the battle for the talented defensive end is just starting.

It’s the reality of recruiting. When a five-star stud commits, the schools that got passed over — in Simmons’ case, he listed Miami and LSU as his other finalists — aren’t just going to roll over, tip their hat to Texas and say, “Good job, Sark.”

Simmons could be the answer to Texas’ decade-long pass-rushing malaise. The Horns haven’t had a pass rusher with double-digit sacks since Jackson Jeffcoat notched 13 in 2013. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Simmons set a school record for the Class 6A state champs with 22½ sacks. He added 45 quarterback hurries and 145 tackles.

He has star potential and would look great in burnt orange when the Horns debut in the SEC, but until he signs on the dotted line and faxes in his paperwork in December, Power Five schools will still be blowing up his phone, sliding into his DMs and doing everything in their power to sway him.

It’s a cutthroat business and the NIL factor adds even more intrigue because college football has become an all-out bidding war, especially when it comes to the top recruits.

"When a young man is down to three, four or five schools, everybody is recruiting the kid and they’re not really sure who they’re recruiting against because everybody is jockeying for position,” Sarkisian told reporters last Friday. “The moment the young man commits to you, now the target is on you.”

There isn’t a head coach in the country who wouldn’t want to be Sark when it comes to Simmons. It's much better to be he hunted than the hunter. Over these next months, his job will be to keep the Longhorns winning and keep Simmons and the others committed to Austin. It’s double-duty, but nothing coaches haven’t been doing for the last 100 years.

As for schools using any means necessary to turn a prized recruit’s head, no coach has control over that.

“I hate to say it, but people negative recruit. We try not to. I don’t,” Sarkisian said. “I talk about our program and not about other schools. I’m trying to forge a relationship with these guys so they can trust me.”

It’s the high road which has become in some circles the road less traveled.

Dallas Cowboys running back Deuce Vaughn scored a touchdown against Jacksonville on Saturday. The Cedar Ridge product has flashed his playmaking skills early in the preseason.

Deuce Vaughn flashes NFL upside

Impressive starts: A few NFL snippets from what I have noticed:

∙ Dallas running back Deuce Vaughn may look like a fifth grader playing in a father-son game when he’s standing next to his teammates, but the former Cedar Ridge star has the makings of a tremendous change-of-pace back for the Cowboys. Pass protection will be a problem at his size, but if Mike McCarthy can figure out a way to get him in space, he'll fill up a highlight reel this fall.

∙ C.J. Stroud attempted only four passes against New England, but Houston’s rookie quarterback showed some nice poise in limited duty. If anything, the Texans have one of the best backup QB situations in the league with Davis Mills and Case Keenum, assuming they carry three signal callers.

∙ Derek Carr and New Orleans could be made for one another. The quarterback was made the scapegoat in Las Vegas, but he obviously has a lot of football left in the tank. He looked tremendous in his lone series with the Saints, completing 6 of 8 passes for 70 yards and a touchdown. I can see him having a big season, along the lines of what Brett Favre did his first year in Minnesota when he threw 33 touchdowns with only seven interceptions. Sometimes a change of scenery can prove beneficial to both sides.

Texas A&M football legend Johnny Manziel is the subject of the Netflix documentary "Untold: Johnny Football,' which chronicles his two-year run as arguably the best player in the country.

Did Manziel give away too much in doc?

Cat's out of the bag: You read in this space last week about how much I enjoyed the Johnny Manziel documentary, but did his revelations fall under the TMI label and place his 2012 Heisman Trophy in jeopardy?

In Netflix's "Untold: Johnny Football," the Texas A&M legend talked of his wild two seasons in College Station and some moneymaking ventures he profited from under the NCAA’s nose. While establishing himself as the most exciting player in A&M history, Manziel was pocketing thousands of dollars in the process. He and partner Nate Fitch made upward of $30,000 for autograph sessions and the quarterback talked about scheming to avoid a drug test that he would have surely failed.

One decade before NIL turned college sports into the Wild Wild West, the Aggies' swashbuckler was lining his pockets and capitalizing on his immense popularity. Anyone who watched the documentary has to be wondering if the Heisman Trust has had any discussions about Manziel.

Reggie Bush, an electric running back at USC, won college football’s most coveted award in 2005 but returned it in 2010 after an NCAA investigation revealed that he received impermissible benefits while in school. That said, the Heisman didn't strip him, so Manziel's most prized trophy is probably safe.

Ironically, Manziel has been campaigning for the Heisman people to reinstate Bush as the 2005 winner and return the trophy.

In full disclosure, I voted for Manziel in 2012. He was the best player, no doubt, but the recent revelations brings his standing into question. He did win the award on the field, but if he cheated his freshman year, it makes sense to investigate. I’m not sure what they would need to uncover since Johnny was so candid.

