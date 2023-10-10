Golden: As the bye week starts, Texas' margin for CFP error is now down to zero

They took inventory Monday.

Between lifting and stretching, the Texas Longhorns are coming to grips with the fact that they are no longer No. 3 in the country.

Does it change anything?

Well, the mental dynamic is different, but the fact remains that the 5-1 Horns can still earn a College Football Playoff berth if they run the table and win the Big 12. It’s a big "if," considering that they just fell from the ranks of the unbeaten, but there are still some attainable goals within their grasp, the difference being the margin for error has shrunk to zero.

Steve Sarkisian met with his players two days after the 34-30 loss to Oklahoma, and the Sark who addressed reporters on Columbus Day hadn’t discovered anything new. He knows this locker room. He has seen the Horns at their lowest of lows in 2021 and their highest of highs on the flight back from Tuscaloosa, Ala.

The loss to Oklahoma should not have happened because a defense of this immense experienced should have made a late lead hold up. Better yet, an offensive line of similar experience should have been able to punch the ball in from the 1-yard line with four tries.

That said, the bye week has its pluses and minuses. The No. 9 Horns will be healthier by kickoff of the Oct. 21 game at Houston, but they also have to stew in those rotten Oklahoma juices for a couple of weeks. This is where an experienced locker room comes in. The players didn’t meet with the media Monday, but there is no doubt that Sarkisian and players such as Quinn Ewers and Jaylan Ford are reminding their teammates that there's plenty of football to be played.

Teams can always learn from a loss, but in Texas’ case, a lot of these guys were on the 2021 team that blew a 28-7 lead to OU and lost 48-45. This latest loss has to sting more because Texas was favored not only to win, but to make a real assault at the top overall ranking.

“I think the key to this game‚ and I think our players understand that, is we’ve got a mature group,” Sarkisian said. “They've been that way all year. I think there's obviously a level of disappointment. They wanted to win as bad or more than anybody else. They wanted to play well. Unfortunately we didn't, and we need to own that.”

To his credit, Sarkisian has built this program through the leadership of his most experienced players. Handling their business in the bye week has to come down to doing all the little things it takes to enter the next game week primed and ready to go mentally and physically. If center Jake Majors and tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders have to become best friends with the ice bath to be ready, then the expectation is for them to set up shop there.

If these cornerbacks need to be drilled on pursuit angles and establishing the game discipline of when to gamble and when not to, then take that extra day or two and remind them that sometimes the clock is your friend and there are times when it’s smarter to make the tackle when the opponent has no timeouts remaining than it is to try to make SportsCenter.

On the coaching level, if Kyle Flood has to set up some extra bullring sessions for the offensive line between now and Houston, then get that thing set up and let’s see who can move whom.

Simply put, whatever needs to be done needs to be done.

Now, the Texas team we witnessed in Dallas will be plenty good enough to whup up on Houston, BYU, Kansas State, TCU, Iowa State and Texas Tech, but the Horns have gotten a small whiff of that CFP scent, so the universal understanding is they have to become a better team starting now.

“I think our team has a mature perspective,” Sarkisian said. “I don't expect anything less than for them to go out, practice well, be coached and try to get better so we can play better football in the second half of the season.”

Ten unbeaten teams remain in FBS, and eight of those are ranked ahead of the Longhorns. We know some top-10 teams will end up playing each other down the line — No. 2 Michigan actually will play No. 3 Ohio State and No. 6 Penn State before it can even think of the Big Ten title game — so Texas just needs to handle its immediate business and then we’ll see if it is indeed great enough to win seven in a row for the first time since the 2009 national runner-up season and perhaps qualify for football’s Final Four.

If an Oklahoma rematch is to happen for the Big 12 title game Dec. 2, the Horns will have to tighten up in several areas.

The talent is there to do it. The experience as well.

But they can’t miss again, lest any trip to Jerry World for the title game followed by a New Year’s Six bowl in L.A. or New Orleans find its way to the What-Could-Have-Been file.

Dak is no difference maker

Umm, how ’bout those Cowboys? Last I checked, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott hasn’t lined up at linebacker or safety, but he played a huge role in a soul-taking 42-10 loss at San Francisco on Sunday night that might as well have been 420-10. Prescott completed 14 of 24 passes for 153 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions in one of the most forgettable performances of his career.

"It was humbling a couple weeks ago against Arizona. But this may be the most humbling game I’ve ever been a part of," Prescott told reporters after the team's second loss of the season.

The defense played as if it had a plane to catch because it showed no visible interest in holding up its end of a much-hyped NFC showdown. Instead, the Cowboys caught a train in the middle of the chest, and the rail marks will be felt for the rest of the season.

For the first time this season, Prescott was asked to live up to his $31 million salary, and he flopped faster than the opening weekends of "Ishtar" and "Gigli" combined. He uncorked three interceptions and played with the unease of a second-year starter, not the guy who took over for Tony Romo seven seasons ago.

With offensive coordinator Kellen Moore gone, head coach Mike McCarthy is calling the plays, and the total lack of imagination in his no-motion, sedentary formations has led me to believe he should replace those playsheets with slate tablets a la the Flinstones because this offense is stuck in the Stone Age.

Prescott, no longer the difference-maker of his earlier years, has taken on the look of a game manager with a head coach who has no clue how to confuse a defense.

McCarthy had it much easier with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay.

Dak is no Aaron Rodgers.

