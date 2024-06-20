Golden Boy Award founder: ‘Bellingham told me Real Madrid prodigy will be better than him’

Real Madrid made two big midfield signings ahead of the 2023-24 season – Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler.

Just under one year later, one player has won recognition from across the globe and is even one of the favourites to take home the Ballon d’Or. Guler, however, did not enjoy as much luck to his start to life in Spain.

Moving to Madrid from Fenerbahce, the teenage sensation suffered recurrent injuries and even had to undergo surgical treatment for the same.

It was only in January that he made his much-awaited debut for Real Madrid and only made 12 appearances across all competitions.

Bellingham full of praise

Despite competing directly with Guler for a spot in the lineup, it is clear that Bellingham shares a cordial relationship with the Turkish phenom.

Speaking to TZ (h/t Mundo Deportivo) in a recent interview, Massimo Franchi, the creator of the Golden Boy award, revealed that Bellingham spoke highly of Guler to him after winning the Golden Boy award.

“Jude (Bellingham) told me in December of last year that Real Madrid had a fantastic young player who will perhaps even be a little better than him: the Turkish Arda Güler, who scored an impressive goal against Georgia,” he said.

Bellingham rates Arda Guler very highly. (Photo by THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images)

“According to Bellingham, he did incredible things in training and then Güler was only 19 years old,” he added.

Guler’s good form has continued into the ongoing European Championships where he scored a sensational goal for Turkey in their opening game of the campaign. Needless to say, he could well be the Golden Boy soon as he is still just 19 years of age.

Uncertain destination

Purely based on merit, Guler deserves to stay in Madrid and compete for a place in Carlo Ancelotti’s plans.

The arrival of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick, however, brings a change in formation and the youngster will likely find no place in the manager’s starting lineup.

After all, Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni, Luka Modric, Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga are already competing for just three places in midfield.

Guler could thus spend next season on loan away from the club, honing his skill and staying match-fit for the changes that lie ahead. As it stands, Real Sociedad is spoken of as a golden destination.