What is the Golden Boot trophy? A look at the history of the LSU-Arkansas football rivalry

On Saturday, one of the SEC’s most entertaining and consistently unpredictable rivalries will add its newest chapter when No. 13 LSU faces off against Arkansas at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The history between the flagship programs from bordering states goes all the way back to 1901, when the Tigers secured a 15-0 home win.

Since 1996, though, there have been more than bragging rights and a crucial upper hand in the SEC West title race for whoever wins the annual matchup. That year, LSU and Arkansas began playing for the Golden Boot trophy, a tradition that has continued for more than a quarter-century.

Though the 2023 meeting doesn’t have many national championship implications with both teams already sporting one loss, there’s a tall, heavy and gleaming piece of hardware at stake.

History of the LSU-Arkansas rivalry

LSU and Arkansas have 68 all-time meetings, with the Tigers leading the series 43-23-2.

The programs played each other every year but one from 1906-36, with every game from 1913-36 taking place in Shreveport as part of the State Fair Classic. The series was discontinued, however, after LSU’s 19-7 win in 1936, the Tigers’ seventh-consecutive victory against the Razorbacks.

During that time, LSU got more than just football wins from Arkansas. In 1935, the university purchased a Bengal tiger from the Little Rock Zoo for $750, raising the money by collecting 25 cents from every LSU student. The tiger — renamed Mike after the Tigers’ athletic trainer at the time, Mike Chambers — became LSU’s first live mascot, the first in a line of seven it has had.

The rivalry resumed with four meetings in the 1950s followed by a matchup in the 1966 Cotton Bowl, but from 1967-91, the two sides didn’t play. Since 1992, when Arkansas left its longtime home in the Southwest Conference to join LSU in the SEC, the programs have played every year. The Razorbacks won that first contest as fellow SEC members, a 30-6 victory that was their first in the series since 1929.

For many years, the game had a pronounced say in who represented the SEC West in the conference’s title game. From 2001-11, the winner of the Golden Boot trophy finished first in the division seven times.

What is the Golden Boot trophy?

While the Tigers and Razorbacks developed a fierce on-field rivalry, for they didn’t play for any kind of physical object for nearly a century, like many rivals in conferences like the Big Ten did.

In the mid-1990s, shortly after both schools were in the SEC, that changed.

During that time, Arkansas athletic director Frank Broyles was put in touch with former Arkansas linebacker David Bazzel, who had created a trophy for the newly established Broyles Award, given annually to the top assistant coach in college football. Impressed with Bazzel’s work, Broyles asked if he had other ideas to help promote his alma mater’s football program.

Sure enough, he did. Fascinated by the lengthy history between LSU and Arkansas, Bazzel believed the annual football game between the two needed a trophy and wanted something “as big and gaudy as possible” that required more than one person to carry it.

When it came to the design, it was as simple as a rendering of the two states, with Arkansas on top and Louisiana on the bottom to form what looked like a boot. With $5,000 from each school to create the trophy, Bazzel took the design to a jewelry shop in Little Rock, which outsourced the work to a company in Boston.

The end result was a 4-foot-tall, 24-karat gold trophy that weighs nearly 200 pounds. According to LSU’s athletic department, it is believed to be the heaviest rivalry trophy in college football.

Since they began competing for the Golden Boot trophy, LSU leads the series 18-9.

Most memorable games in the LSU-Arkansas football rivalry

1947: LSU 0, Arkansas 0

In their first meeting since 1936, the Tigers and Razorbacks were pitted against each other in the Cotton Bowl. In 29-degree weather and in sleet, freezing rain and high winds, the two sides played to a scoreless finish on a field covered in ice. Led by quarterback Y.A. Tittle, LSU dominated statistically, with 15 first downs to Arkansas’ one, but came away with no points despite four trips inside the Razorbacks’ 10-yard line. The Tigers attempted a 24-yard field goal late in the game, but the snap was bobbled by the holder.

The game, later referred to as “the Ice Bowl,” was just the third scoreless tie ever in a bowl game.

1966: LSU 14, Arkansas 7

In another Cotton Bowl matchup, Arkansas entered the game as a heavy favorite. The Razorbacks were 10-0, ranked No. 2 in the country and were carrying a 22-game winning streak. The Tigers, on the other hand, were just 7-3. Arkansas came in with the nation’s top scoring offense, averaging 32.4 points per game, and scored a touchdown on its first drive of the day, but was held scoreless for the rest of the contest.

The loss cost the Razorbacks a second-consecutive national championship.

“It had to end sometime,” Broyles, then Arkansas’ coach, said after the game of the end of his team’s win streak.

2002: Arkansas 21, LSU 20

Trailing by six and with the ball at its own 19 and 40 seconds remaining ,and no timeouts left, Arkansas’ chances at a win seemed slim, at best. The Razorbacks moved quickly, though, with quarterback Matt Jones connecting with Richard Smith for a 50-yard gain to the LSU 31. After spiking the ball with 17 seconds left, Jones found DeCori Birmingham in the back of the end zone and behind two LSU defenders to tie the game with nine seconds remaining. The Razorbacks were flagged for excessive celebration, but made a 35-yard extra point to win the game and secure the SEC West title.

The game is known as “the Miracle on Markham,” in reference to Markham Street, which runs adjacent to War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, where the game was played.

2007: Arkansas 50, LSU 48 (3 OT)

In a thrilling, back-and-forth game, Razorbacks running back Darren McFadden ran for 206 yards and three touchdowns and even threw for a touchdown to help his team notch a road upset against the No. 1 Tigers. The win snapped LSU’s 19-game home win streak at Tiger Stadium, which had been the longest active unbeaten run in the nation.

It was the Tigers’ second loss of the season, but thanks to a handful of late-season upsets, they were able to advance to the BCS national championship, where they beat No. 1 Ohio State to earn the third national title in program history.

2011: LSU 41, Arkansas 17

In the first-ever meeting between the programs in which both were ranked in the top five, the No. 1 Tigers rallied from a 14-0 deficit in the second quarter against the No. 3 Razorbacks to score 41 of the game’s next 44 points. LSU completed an undefeated regular season and advanced to the BCS national championship game, where it lost 21-0 to No. 2 Alabama.

2013: LSU 31, Arkansas 27

With starting quarterback Zach Mettenberger sidelined with a knee injury in the fourth quarter, the Tigers turned to freshman quarterback Anthony Jennings to lead the offense and try to guide the country’s No. 15 team to a come-from-behind win against its rival. Jennings was able to do just that, putting together an eight-play, 99-yard drive that was finished off by a 49-yard touchdown pass to Travin Duval with 1:15 remaining.

