Golden Bears sweep 3-game set against Beavers

Apr. 28—BEMIDJI — The Bemidji State baseball team is still searching for its first NSIC win this season.

The Beavers dropped three seven-inning games against Concordia-St. Paul at home this weekend, falling 17-5 and 16-4 on Saturday before losing 14-0 on Sunday.

Jack Munson and Zach Evenson homered in each of the first two games for BSU.

Bemidji State fell to 1-44 and 0-35 in NSIC play. Concordia-St. Paul improved to 24-20 and 16-19 in league games.

Concordia-St. Paul 17, Bemidji State 5

CSP 016 401 5 00 17-17-0

BSU 100 103 0 — 5-10-0

WP: Dahlberg (7 IP, 10 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 5 K)

LP: Pierce (3.0 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 1 BB, 1 K)

Concordia-St. Paul 16, Bemidji State 4

CSP 533 210 2 — 16-21-2

BSU 200 011 0 — 4-9-2

WP: Rusch (6.0 IP, 9 H 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 7 K)

LP: Heldey (1.1 IP, 10 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 0 BB, 1 K)

Concordia-St. Paul 14, Bemidji State 0

CSP 003 01 10 0 — 14-15-1

BSU 000 000 0 — 0-6-2

WP: Segna (7 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K)

LP: Lind (4.1 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 6 K)