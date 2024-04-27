Golden Bears spend a gorgeous day on the field

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A beautiful day brought out the Golden Bears in hopes for another win!

All 12 River States Conference teams will have a chance to play for a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletes Tournament.

The Golden Bears earned the right to host one of those series as the Number 3 seed out of the East Division. All games are nine innings.

WVU Tech Coach Lawrence Nesselrodt holds high hopes for the tournament.

“WVU Tech baseball has not won a championship since 1947. And when I took the job that was a goal, in 2017 we played and came up short. But this is the best group since then,” said Nesselrodt.

Coach Nesselrodt says the weather is perfect, minus the wind. He encouraged people to come out and support the team in their ‘hopeful’ next big win.

