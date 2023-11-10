Golden Bears to make home debut Friday

Nov. 9—After an impressive start to the season on the road, the WVU Tech men's basketball team looks to keep it going in its home debut.

The Golden Bears (2-0) will host Carolina University Friday night at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. Tip-off will be 6:30 p.m.

Tech put its 3-point prowess on display last week in a pair of games at the Ness Bros. Hall of Fame Classic in Huntington, Ind. The Golden Bears were 31 of 52 (59.6 percent) from deep in wins over Harris-Stowe State University and preseason No. 14 Huntington (now No. 17).

Brant Smithers was particularly proficient, hitting 15 of his 20 attempts (75 percent). All but two of his field goal attempts in two games have come from 3, and he is averaging 22.5 points per game.

Also in on the act was freshman Braden Chapman, a 2023 Shady Spring graduate. He was a combined 9 of 13 (69.2 percent) from 3-point range in the two victories.

Tech was the first team in receiving votes section of the first NAIA Top 25 of the regular season, released Wednesday.

Tech played an exhibition Tuesday at NCAA Division I Eastern Kentucky. Even though Tech lost 108-72, it was still a respectable showing. The Golden Bears shot 42.2 percent from the floor, 11 of 30 from 3.

Tech committed 25 turnovers that led to 31 points for the Colonels.

Chapman is averaging 18 points and five assists per game. Andrew Work is at 17 points and 4.5 rebounds. Thomas Hailey is at 13 points and 4.5 boards.

Carolina (1-4) lost its first three games before last Saturday's win over Mid-Atlantic Christian. On Tuesday, the Bruins lost to Tech's River States Conference foe Alice Lloyd, 111-75.

They have four players averaging double digits in scoring, led by Ethan Bell at 13.6 ppg. He is followed by Cameron Parker (12.8), Caden Fitzgibbons (12.4) and Adam Claybourne (11.4).

Bell averages 4.0 assists.

