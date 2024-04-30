Golden Bears to face Shawnee State in RSC first round

Apr. 29—WVU Tech will kick off the River States Conference Tournament bright and early.

The Golden Bears earned the No. 6 seed and will take on No. 3 Shawnee State Thursday at 9 a.m. in the first game of the tournament. The eight-team event will be played at VA Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe, Ohio.

The tournament will be divided into two four-team pods. The winner of each pod will receive an automatic bid to the NAIA Tournament, which will start May 13-16 on campus sites.

Point Park, which defeated Indiana-Southeast in the play-in round to clinch the regular season championship, is the No. 1 overall seed. The Pioneers will take on No. 8 Ohio Christian at 7:30 p.m.

No. 2 IU-Southeast faces No. 7 Rio Grande at 12:30 p.m. in the same pod as WVU Tech. Joining Point Park and Ohio Christian in the other pod are No. 4 Indiana-Kokomo and No. 5 Oakland City (4 p.m.).

The tournament will be double-elimination until the championship matchup is set. That will be a single-elimination game that will be played Sunday at a time to be determined.