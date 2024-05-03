Golden Bears drop opener to Shawnee State

May 2—CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — No. 3 Shawnee State scored six runs in the second inning and defeated No. 6 WVU Tech 16-6 in eight innings in the first game of the River States Conference Tournament Thursday morning.

Nolan Tressler and Noah Sniadach both drove in three runs for the Bears (26-19), who ended Tech's six-game win streak. Michael De Jesus had a two-run homer.

Shawnee led 8-0 after the third inning. Tech (27-21) got on the board in the fourth on Francesco Calderon's two-run homer. Broedy Boyce added a solo shot in the fifth.

The Golden Bears temporarily fought off the mercy rule with three runs in the top of the seventh to make the score 14-6.

Shawnee scored two in the bottom of the eighth to end it early.

Matt Gainer (6-5) absorbed the loss for Tech. He allowed six earned runs and four hits over two innings.

Ethan Ison (6-5) got the win. He scattered seven hits over six innings and allowed three earned runs.

Boyce finished the day 3 for 5 and Calderon 2 for 4 for Tech, which will play No. 7 Rio Grande Friday at 9 a.m. in an elimination game.