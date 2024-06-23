The Golden Bear, Jack Nicklaus, Settles Bedlam Battle in Golf

Norman, OK – It’s not everyday an 18 time major winner comes to the state of Oklahoma.

The Golden Bear, Jack Nicklaus, dropped by the Compliance Solutions Championship to help give the Korn Ferry Tour event a boost in popularity.

In the process, Nicklaus hosted and participated in a celebrity shootout after the third round of the tournament. Nicklaus served as an “ace in the hole” as OU and OSU did battle. Meaning he could be subbed in for a shot at any point in the round.

Former OU star and NFL linebacker Curtis Lofton drained a putt to give the Sooners an early lead. However, Nicklaus was subbed in to drain a putt for Oklahoma State to help force a “chip off” between the two Bedlam rivals.

Holden Krusemark followed the event on the grounds and you can see how one school one and hear from Nicklaus himself in the video above.

