Golden: An Alabama hangover led to the slow Texas start (or so Texas hopes)

Teammates congratulate Texas defensive lineman Barryn Sorrell after his sack during Saturday night's 31-10 win over Wyoming, which improved the Longhorns to 3-0 for the first time since the 2012 season. Texas opens Big 12 play next week at Baylor.

Late Saturday night, Steve Sarkisian talked about fans congratulating him and his players on the Alabama win.

It’s nice to hear fans show appreciation, but the show of gratitude came eight days after the team left Tuscaloosa.

To be exact, it came as they were walking into Royal-Memorial Stadium to dress for Wyoming.

In the minutes after a 31-10 win over Wyoming, Sarkisian borrowed a quote from former Texas coach Mack Brown on Thursday when he said he had a locker room of sore backs from all the adoration the team was getting from fans, media and the like. “It’s human nature to sometimes get distracted by that and you lose sight of what’s right in front of you,” he said.

It happens after a team pockets a signature win. All fans and yes, some players, want to hold onto that feeling. They want to relive those seminal moments. Bask in them. Shoot, what’s going to happen when there is no Longhorn Network to revisit future statement wins?

On Friday, Sarkisian actually showed his team the LHN-produced 2005 documentary which chronicled that magical title season. It also examined how the Horns handled the emotional fallout from that year's last-minute win at Ohio State. In case you were wondering, the Horns followed with a pair of 51-point outings in blowouts of Rice and Missouri. No problems from VY and Co. in those games though there were a couple of blips in wins over Oklahoma State and Texas A&M — Texas trailed 28-12 in Stillwater at the half and 22-21 in the third quarter at College Station — before their championship mettle revealed itself.

As for the 2023 Horns, there’s never a problem that a program-changing win — and it’s a good problem to have, by the way — but it can linger in the minds of the young men in those uniforms and create problems with focus and execution.

A tale of two halves (and teams)

For those who didn’t watch the game, one glance at the score and the stat line might tell a story of utter dominance. It might suggest the No. 4 team in the country took care of business against an unranked opponent with little to no threat of a defeat.

They outscored the Cowboys 21-3 in the second half and cornerback Jerrin Thompson scored on a pick six for Texas’ first defensive touchdown of the season and the first since Jahdae Barron’s 48-yard fumble return in last year's loss to TCU.

On the surface, this could have been mistaken for a wire-to-wire show of dominance, but for the 101,777 who were in attendance, the first half told a different tale. With all due respect to a defense that has emerged as one of the best we’ve seen, we saw more highlights in five minutes of Chris Del Conte’s new light show than we did in the first 30 minutes from an offense that has now bookended two sluggish opening halves around the most important four-quarter performance of the Sarkisian era.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers led the Longhorns to a 31-10 win over Wyoming on Saturday. Texas is the second of Steve Sarkisian's 10 teams to start a season 3-0.

The 2022 Longhorns were known for building big leads and having problems closing out games — losses at Texas Tech and Oklahoma State come to mind — but the current crew has no such problem. Texas has scored 42 points in the last two fourth quarters, which signifies growth and maturity for a team that’s plenty good enough to make a legitimate push at a playoff berth come the winter.

Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy reaches for an overthrown pass during the first half. Texas held a slim lead at halftime and Saturday night was a 10-10 tie at the start of the fourth quarter.

Was it just an Alabama hangover?

Sarkisian’s biggest concern lies with the first quarters and if this latest slow start was more about a prolonged Alabama hangover or something deeper.

“You can’t rely on that,” Sarkisian said of the big fourth quarters.

The second-half version was the Texas that ascended to No. 4 in the national rankings, the same team that was projected to be a runaway winner of the Big 12 before throwing up the deuces to head to the SEC. Quinn Ewers had his second straight strong fourth quarter and the Horns are 3-0 for the first time since 2012. They’re also the second of Sarkisian’s 10 teams to start with at least three straight wins, joining his 2013 Washington Huskies who won four straight games before finishing 9-4.

Ewers said he understands the difficulty in turning the page from such a monumental win like Alabama.

“It’s hard, especially with how emotional of a win it was,” he said. “We can move on from that and not allow those pats on the back to affect how we prepare as a team and individuals.”

At the end of the day, 3-0 is 3-0 and their issues are college football’s version of First World issues.

As the Big 12 opener against Baylor beckons, the Horns are in great position. When the biggest issue is how you start and not how you finish, it’s a real good problem to have.

