'The gold standard for mayors': Former Austell Mayor Joe Jerkins dead at 79

Aug. 9—Joe Jerkins, a beloved and hands-on former Austell mayor who served for three decades and was known for his quiet acts of kindness, has died. He was 79.

Jerkins, who was first elected as mayor in 1989, announced he would not seek reelection in early 2019, citing worsening Parkinson's Disease. The city announced his death in a Facebook post on Monday, saying he'd died Sunday night.

"It is with heartfelt sorrow and deep sadness that we announce the loss of our beloved former Mayor Joe Jerkins," the post reads in part. "He is affectionately remembered, and will be deeply missed."

A life-size bronze statue of Jerkins unveiled in 2009 stands in the city's Mayors Memorial Park, serving as a lasting reminder of his legacy.

Visitation with family and friends will be held Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Davis-Struempf funeral home, 1975 East-West Connector, Austell, Jerkins' obituary says. Funeral services are planned for 3 p.m. Thursday at Davis-Struempf Chapel, with internment at Rose Hill Cemetery to follow.

The mayor accrued a long list of notable accomplishments in his time leading the city, including the purchase of the city's Threadmill Complex, completing the overpass over Veterans Memorial Highway and the railroad, revamping downtown Austell, negotiating a $5 million deal with Norfolk Southern Railway for the truck-to-rail transfer station, purchasing 50 acres of park land, keeping the U.S. Post Office in town, paying off the city's debts and keeping tax rates the lowest in the county with the help of the city-owned gas company.

Austell Mayor Ollie Clemons, who Jerkins supported as his successor upon announcement of his retirement, was first elected to the City Council in 2013, and served as a council member and mayor pro tem under Jerkins.

"He led the city of Austell with a sacrificial leadership unlike any other," Clemons said, noting that Jerkins began his tenure as mayor when the city was struggling financially. "My understanding is that he wouldn't accept any pay for about 14 years as mayor, because of the city's financial position. That just really speaks to his willingness to help others and help the city in general. He loved Austell."

Clemons said Jerkins, who served as both mayor and city manager, was quick to help city residents with the usual service and community issues, but it also was not unusual for him to help "out of his own pocket."

"Not only did he love the city, he loved people," he said. "There are many that can share experiences that they have had with his willingness to help them through some hard times that they may have had themselves."

Jerkins has been described by council members as anything but a typical mayor, regularly riding on the backs of garbage trucks on collection days and never hesitant to pick up a shovel and repair potholes himself. He is also largely remembered and celebrated for his response to the city's massive flooding in 2009. Jerkins went out personally to help homeowners clean up, even denying assistance offered by the county.

"Oh, I remember Joe was out there every day — I mean, all the time, 24 hours a day. He got into the creek himself to help," said former Gov. Roy Barnes, a longtime friend. "He was just a wonderful public servant. He was the public servant that we'd all aspire to be."

Barnes said he'd known Jerkins for most of his life, having grown up in nearby Mableton. He said Jerkins was a personal family friend, as well as a political supporter.

Barnes called Jerkins a "remarkable guy," who "transformed the city of Austell." He said the mayor leaves a legacy of being a hard worker and a friend to everyone.

"I think the people of the city of Austell have lost their best friend and greatest booster," he said. "Joe set the gold standard for mayors and for those who are truly public servants."

Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said Jerkins was a supportive partner in her time serving her south Cobb district as a commissioner. Jerkins did everything he could to help area schools and businesses when they needed it most, she said.

"I particularly remember Mayor Jerkins opening up the city's disc golf course and him moving mountains to help address a county infrastructure project to prepare for Yancey Cat's 100 year anniversary," Cupid said of the construction machine dealer with a facility in Austell. "I hope peace and rest comforted Mayor Jerkins following his ample years of service to the city and our county."

Pat Vaughn, who was mayor of Powder Springs from 2004 to 2016 and served with Jerkins on the North Central Georgia Law Enforcement Academy Advisory Board, said she "always enjoyed working with Joe."

"I'm very sad. It's a great loss," Vaughn said.

She recalled his openness to listen to her concerns and others' in her city when the Norfolk Southern rail yard in Austell was announced. He had a way of reassuring you that you were heard and considered, she said.

And like the others, she recalled him as a selfless man with an "I'll do it" attitude. Vaughn remembered admiring Jerkins for donating his salary for staff Christmas bonuses.

A perfect example of his independence, she added, was how he handled the negotiations to bring to his city the South Cobb Diner, which she called a "true asset."

"When I knew South Cobb Diner was coming in, I said, 'Joe, did you have a consultant or someone help you negotiate?' And he said, 'No! I do my own work,'" Vaughn recalled, chuckling. "I truly admired him as a person and a mayor. ... He will truly be missed and truly always be remembered."

Jerkins is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sandra Brown Jerkins; daughter Lisa Jerkins; grandson Joseph "Ethan" Jerkins, III; and brother Michael Jerkins, according to an obituary from Davis-Struempf Funeral Home in Austell. He was preceded in death by his son, Joseph "Jody" Jerkins, II.

