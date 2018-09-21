The Gold Rush: Don’t bet on the Miami Dolphins this week!

It’s been a successful season so far for The Gold Rush. 6-0 on NCAA picks, and up 150% from our starting balance.

Make sure to watch the video above!

NCAA Picks:

Baylor -7.5 vs Kansas

Ohio State -36.5 vs Tulane

Oregon +110 vs Stanford

NFL Pick:

Oakland Raiders +3 vs Miami Dolphins

Daily Fantasy Lineup

QB: Derek Carr

RB: Ezekiel Elliot

RB: Chris Thompson

WR: Tyreek Hill

WR: Amari Cooper

WR: Cooper Kupp

TE: Kyle Rudolph

Flex: Keenan Cole

DEF: Dallas Cowboys

Good Luck Everyone!