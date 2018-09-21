The Gold Rush: Don’t bet on the Miami Dolphins this week!
It’s been a successful season so far for The Gold Rush. 6-0 on NCAA picks, and up 150% from our starting balance.
NCAA Picks:
Baylor -7.5 vs Kansas
Ohio State -36.5 vs Tulane
Oregon +110 vs Stanford
NFL Pick:
Oakland Raiders +3 vs Miami Dolphins
Daily Fantasy Lineup
QB: Derek Carr
RB: Ezekiel Elliot
RB: Chris Thompson
WR: Tyreek Hill
WR: Amari Cooper
WR: Cooper Kupp
TE: Kyle Rudolph
Flex: Keenan Cole
DEF: Dallas Cowboys
Good Luck Everyone!