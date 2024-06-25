Gold medalist Nelly Korda leads US women’s golf team to Paris Olympics

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The 60 women’s golfers have been decided for the 2024 Olympic golf tournament in Paris with the favorite being defending gold medalist and the world’s No. 1 player.

Nelly Korda, 25, will enter the games as the most in-form golfer in the field and is one of three American women looking for gold at Le Golf National.

Korda started the 2024 LPGA Tour season winning five straight tournaments, including the first major at the Chevron Championship, and winning six of her first seven starts this season. She will be the overwhelming favorite to win her second straight gold medal.

Joining her on Team USA will be world No. 2 Lilia Vu and No. 9 Rose Zhang. Vu won two majors last year at the Chevron Championship and British Open and is returning from an early 2024 back injury. Zhang, 21, is a two-time winner on the LPGA Tour since joining last year after a successful college career at Stanford.

The other women to watch include Jin Young Ko (South Korea), Celine Boutier (France), Minjee Lee (Australia), Lydia Ko (New Zealand), and Amy Yang (South Korea).

The women’s Olympic golf tournament begins on Aug. 7 and will conclude on Aug. 10. The men’s tournament will start Aug. 1 and conclude on Aug. 5. You can watch all the golf action from the Paris Olympics on NBC4, Peacock, and other NBC Universal channels.

