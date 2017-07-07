Gold Cup picks: USA to tip under-strength Mexico and in-form Costa Rica

USA and Mexico are co-favorites, Costa Rica are a trendy pick while minnows Curaçao and French Guiana could surprise in Concacaf’s biennial competition



The United States’ Kellyn Acosta celebrates his goal in last week’s friendly against Ghana as Dom Dwyer trails. Photograph: Jessica Hill/AP More

The winner will be ...

Costa Rica. The Gold Cup trophy shuttles between the US and Mexico. Yet … Los Ticos are in form and bring arguably the Gold Cup’s strongest squad; a talented midfield and one of the tightest defenses even without regular goalkeeper Keylor Navas. Likely to meet the US in the semi-finals, which could go either way; but if Costa Rica prevail an under-strength Mexico probably await. TD

United States. The Americans and Mexico are Gold Cup co-favorites in perpetua, having combined to win 12 of the 13 tournaments held since the format was reorganized in 1991. World Cup quarter-finalists Costa Rica are a trendy choice and should offer the hosts a stiff test in the semi-finals at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium, the 100,000-capacity home of the Dallas Cowboys. Yes, Bruce Arena has not called up a full-strength squad, but a US team including veterans Alejandro Bedoya, Matt Besler, Omar Gonzalez, Brad Guzan and Graham Zusi should be enough to see off a depleted El Tri, whose top players will be given a rest after the Confederations Cup. BAG

United States. Let’s say USA, because in many ways this is the chance for Bruce Arena to assert his claim as the future of the team, and truly transcend the firefighter status he arrived in the job with. And after the succession of tournament failures at Olympic, Gold Cup and playoff levels during this World Cup cycle, the US just seem to need that bounce going into 2018 more than their most credible rivals. Mexico’s the best team right now, but they have other priorities. GP

United States. History suggests that this is a two-team race, with the US and Mexico having split all but one-ever Gold Cup title between them. With the Mexicans focusing their summer efforts on last month’s Confederations Cup, and despite sporting a weakened roster of its own, the USMNT is the team to beat. MP

Bruce Arena’s US reign so far is ...

Sensible and solid, unbeaten in eight games, if a touch over-praised simply by virtue of Arena not being Jürgen Klinsmann. A poor 2015 tournament dented Klinsmann’s reputation, but Arena’s recent appointment and a roster of fringe players largely relieves him of any pressure to win this iteration, though the US will still be expected to reach the final. TD

The US team’s road to Russia is far from complete with return matches against Costa Rica and Honduras looming in September, but Arena has restored the side’s trademark fighting spirit in pulling their qualifying hopes back from the brink. This was evident after the US secured a rare point at Mexico’s Estadio Azteca, when several players hailed the veteran coach’s meticulous preparation and forthright communication with the team – and not without thinly veiled shots at Klinsmann. BAG

Solid. The Honduras win was so emphatic it would have been easy to get carried away, but the first half of the Trinidad and Tobago qualifier and the large sections of time on the backfoot in the Azteca game showed some of the limitations of this group. But Arena puts players in positions they understand, doesn’t tinker unnecessarily, and ensures that the US at least punch at their weight. And he’s been gifted with the emergence of Christian Pulisic. GP



Going about as swimmingly as the federation could have imagined. Under the veteran coach’s tutelage, the Americans are back on track for qualification to Russia 2018 and enter the Gold Cup on a good run of form. The vibe around the team, too, has significantly brightened in 2017. Maybe this will teach US Soccer an overdue lesson about keeping coaches in charge for more than one World Cup cycle. MP

Player to watch

Kellyn Acosta. There’s intrigue as to whether the 21-year-old FC Dallas midfielder can play himself into a sure starting role for September’s World Cup qualifiers ahead of the 35-year-old Jermaine Jones. A starter in June’s 1-1 tie with Mexico, he’s the most likely outfield candidate on the 23-man roster to feature prominently if the US reaches Russia 2018. TD

