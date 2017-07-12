Gold Cup 2017: Schedule, teams, TV coverage & guide to the CONCACAF championship

The top teams in North and Central America and the Caribbean are battling it out for continental supremacy this summer at the 14th edition of the Gold Cup.

Currently held every two years in the United States — with an occasional co-host — the reigning champions are Mexico, who beat Jamaica in the 2015 final.

El Tri have won three of the past four tournaments, with only the USA breaking up their recent dominance and Canada the only nation aside from that big two to have ever won the trophy.

Costa Rica will hope to change that this year, while Honduras and Panama can also be considered outside shots to go all the way.

With the Gold Cup having kicked off on July 7 and running until the final on July 26, Goal has your complete guide to the tournament ahead.

GOLD CUP TV COVERAGE

In the US, the Gold Cup will be available to watch live on Fox in English. Games will be shown across Fox, FS1 and FS2 and can be streamed via Fox Sports Go.

In the UK, BT Sport hold the broadcasting rights to the tournament but will only show a limited number of games. Those that are screened can also be streamed via the BT Sport app.

A complete list of rights holders can be found below.

Country Rights holder Albania SuperSport Australia beIN Sports Brazil SporTV Canada TSN (English) & RDS (French) China CCTV Croatia SportKlub France beIN Sports MENA beIN Sports Mexico Televisa, TV Azteca & Sky Sports Netherlands Fox Sports Portugal Sport TV South Africa SuperSport South America DIRECTV Sports Spain beIN Sports & GOL Turkey Tivibu Spor UK BT Sport USA Fox Sports (English) & Univision (Spanish)

GOLD CUP GROUPS

The teams that finish first and second in each group progress to the knockout stage automatically.

The teams that finish third in each group are then ranked by points, with goal difference, goals scored and the drawing of lots used as tiebreakers in that order. The top two third-place finishers also progress to the knockout stage.

Group A:

Pos Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Canada 2 1 1 0 5 3 2 4 2 Costa Rica 2 1 1 0 2 1 1 4 3 Honduras 2 0 1 1 0 1 -1 1 4 French Guiana 2 0 1 1 2 4 -2 1

Group B:

Pos Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Martinique 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3 2 USA 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 3 Panama 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 4 Nicaragua 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0

Group C:

Pos Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Mexico 1 1 0 0 3 1 2 3 2 Jamaica 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3 3 El Salvador 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2 0 4 Curacao 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0

Ranking of third-place teams:

Pos Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Panama/USA 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 2 Honduras 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 3 El Salvador 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2 0

GOLD CUP FIXTURES & RESULTS

Group A:

Group B:

Date Match Time (local / ET) July 8 USA 1-1 Panama 15:30 / 16:30 July 8 Martinique 2-0 Nicaragua 18:00 / 19:00 July 12 Panama vs Nicaragua 18:30 / 18:30 July 12 USA vs Martinique 21:00 / 21:00 July 15 Panama vs Martinique 16:30 / 16:30 July 15 Nicaragua vs USA 19:00 / 19:00

Group C:

Date Match Time (local / ET) July 9 Curacao 0-2 Jamaica 16:00 / 19:00 July 9 Mexico 3-1 El Salvador 18:00 / 21:00 July 13 El Salvador vs Curacao 18:00 / 20:00 July 13 Mexico vs Jamaica 20:30 / 22:30 July 16 Jamaica vs El Salvador 17:00 / 18:00 July 16 Curacao vs Mexico 19:30 / 20:30

Quarterfinals:

Date Match Time (local / BST) July 19 Group A winner vs Group B runner-up 18:00 / 18:00 July 19 Group B winner vs Group A/C third place 21:00 / 21:00 July 20 Group C winner vs Group A/B third place 16:30 / 19:30 July 20 Group C runner-up vs Group A runner-up 19:00 / 22:00

Semifinals:

Date Match Time (local / BST) July 22 Winner quarterfinal 1 vs winner quarterfinal 2 20:30 / 21:30 July 23 Winner quarterfinal 3 vs winner quarterfinal 4 17:30 / 20:30

Final:

Date Match Time (local / BST) July 26 Winner semifinal 1 vs Winner semifinal 2 18:30 / 21:30





WHO ARE THE STAR PLAYERS?

As mentioned, Mexico and the USA have won all but one of these tournaments but things could be made more interesting this year due to the fact that both countries have decided to experiment with their squads.

