Gold Cup 2017: Schedule, teams, TV coverage & guide to the CONCACAF championship

The top teams in North and Central America and the Caribbean are battling it out for continental supremacy this summer at the 14th edition of the Gold Cup.
Currently held every two years in the United States — with an occasional co-host — the reigning champions are Mexico, who beat Jamaica in the 2015 final.
El Tri have won three of the past four tournaments, with only the USA breaking up their recent dominance and Canada the only nation aside from that big two to have ever won the trophy.
Costa Rica will hope to change that this year, while Honduras and Panama can also be considered outside shots to go all the way.
With the Gold Cup having kicked off on July 7 and running until the final on July 26, Goal has your complete guide to the tournament ahead.
GOLD CUP TV COVERAGE
In the US, the Gold Cup will be available to watch live on Fox in English. Games will be shown across Fox, FS1 and FS2 and can be streamed via Fox Sports Go.
In the UK, BT Sport hold the broadcasting rights to the tournament but will only show a limited number of games. Those that are screened can also be streamed via the BT Sport app.
A complete list of rights holders can be found below.
|Country
|Rights holder
|Albania
|SuperSport
|Australia
|beIN Sports
|Brazil
|SporTV
|Canada
|TSN (English) & RDS (French)
|China
|CCTV
|Croatia
|SportKlub
|France
|beIN Sports
|MENA
|beIN Sports
|Mexico
|Televisa, TV Azteca & Sky Sports
|Netherlands
|Fox Sports
|Portugal
|Sport TV
|South Africa
|SuperSport
|South America
|DIRECTV Sports
|Spain
|beIN Sports & GOL
|Turkey
|Tivibu Spor
|UK
|BT Sport
|USA
|Fox Sports (English) & Univision (Spanish)
GOLD CUP GROUPS
The teams that finish first and second in each group progress to the knockout stage automatically.
The teams that finish third in each group are then ranked by points, with goal difference, goals scored and the drawing of lots used as tiebreakers in that order. The top two third-place finishers also progress to the knockout stage.
Group A:
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Canada
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|3
|2
|4
|2
|Costa Rica
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|3
|Honduras
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|1
|4
|French Guiana
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|1
Group B:
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Martinique
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|USA
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Panama
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Nicaragua
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
Group C:
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Mexico
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|2
|Jamaica
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|El Salvador
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|4
|Curacao
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
Ranking of third-place teams:
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Panama/USA
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Honduras
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|3
|El Salvador
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
GOLD CUP FIXTURES & RESULTS
Group A:
|Date
|Match
|Time (local / ET)
|July 7
|French Guiana 2-4 Canada
|19:00 / 19:00
|July 7
|Honduras 0-1 Costa Rica
|21:00 / 21:00
|July 11
|Costa Rica 1-1 Canada
|18:30 / 19:30
|July 11
|Honduras 0-0 French Guiana
|21:00 / 22:00
|July 14
|Costa Rica vs French Guiana
|18:30 / 19:30
|July 14
|Canada vs Honduras
|21:00 / 22:00
Group B:
|Date
|Match
|Time (local / ET)
|July 8
|USA 1-1 Panama
|15:30 / 16:30
|July 8
|Martinique 2-0 Nicaragua
|18:00 / 19:00
|July 12
|Panama vs Nicaragua
|18:30 / 18:30
|July 12
|USA vs Martinique
|21:00 / 21:00
|July 15
|Panama vs Martinique
|16:30 / 16:30
|July 15
|Nicaragua vs USA
|19:00 / 19:00
Group C:
|Date
|Match
|Time (local / ET)
|July 9
|Curacao 0-2 Jamaica
|16:00 / 19:00
|July 9
|Mexico 3-1 El Salvador
|18:00 / 21:00
|July 13
|El Salvador vs Curacao
|18:00 / 20:00
|July 13
|Mexico vs Jamaica
|20:30 / 22:30
|July 16
|Jamaica vs El Salvador
|17:00 / 18:00
|July 16
|Curacao vs Mexico
|19:30 / 20:30
Quarterfinals:
|Date
|Match
|Time (local / BST)
|July 19
|Group A winner vs Group B runner-up
|18:00 / 18:00
|July 19
|Group B winner vs Group A/C third place
|21:00 / 21:00
|July 20
|Group C winner vs Group A/B third place
|16:30 / 19:30
|July 20
|Group C runner-up vs Group A runner-up
|19:00 / 22:00
Semifinals:
|Date
|Match
|Time (local / BST)
|July 22
|Winner quarterfinal 1 vs winner quarterfinal 2
|20:30 / 21:30
|July 23
|Winner quarterfinal 3 vs winner quarterfinal 4
|17:30 / 20:30
Final:
|Date
|Match
|Time (local / BST)
|July 26
|Winner semifinal 1 vs Winner semifinal 2
|18:30 / 21:30
WHO ARE THE STAR PLAYERS?
As mentioned, Mexico and the USA have won all but one of these tournaments but things could be made more interesting this year due to the fact that both countries have decided to experiment with their squads.
There will be no Javier Hernandez, Andres Guardado or Hector Herrera for the Mexicans, who have selected a group — with one exception — based exclusively in Liga MX as a result of their key players' participation at the Confederations Cup.
They were dealt a further blow when striker Alan Pulido suffered a fractured arm in a pre-tournament friendly, which resulted in that one exception being called up in Erick Torres of MLS' Houston Dynamo.
Torres, known as Cubo, has scored 12 goals in 17 games this season and could lead the line in Pulido's absence, while defender Edson Alvarez is promising.
Bruce Arena has only two players based in Europe in his USA squad: Matt Miazga of Chelsea and Eric Lichaj of Nottingham Forest. Another, Kenny Saief of Gent, pulled out due to an injury.
Even some of America's top MLS-based players, such as Jozy Altidore and Michael Bradley, have been left at home — at least until the knockout stage, when each team is able to make six changes to their squad.
Young midfielders Kellyn Acosta and Cristian Roldan should provide plenty of energy in the middle of the park, though, and Dom Dwyer may lead the line with the highly touted Jordan Morris struggling for form this season.
Costa Rica should be genuine challengers, particularly as they have picked a strong squad that includes the likes of Joel Campbell, Bryan Ruiz and Bryan Oviedo, though Keylor Navas will sit the tournament out.
Perhaps the most interesting pre-tournament story, however, concerned Florent Malouda (yes, that one). The ex-Chelsea and France midfielder had signed up to play for French Guiana, where he was born, and was believed to be eligible to switch because of the fact that the French territory is not a FIFA member and therefore not subject to its rules.
A day before kick-off, though, it was revealed that CONCACAF apply FIFA's eligibility rules to all of the teams competing in the Gold Cup, meaning Malouda is ineligible. French Guiana coach Jair Karam initially insisted he would play Malouda anyway and accept the forfeit but later backed down.
They would subsequently lose their opening match to Canada as teen sensation Alphonso Davies proved he is one very much worth keeping an eye on .
WHO ARE THE FAVORITES?
After the opening round of matches, Mexico were rated at 13/10 favourites to defend the trophy. The USA followed them at 15/8, with Costa Rica priced at 11/2.
The search for an American Neymar
Panama's odds shortened to 18/1 after they held the Americans to a draw, while Honduras, Jamaica and Canada can be backed between 33/1 and 40/1.
WHICH STADIUMS WILL BE USED?
Fourteen stadiums have been selected for this year's tournament. Nine will be used for the group stage, where there will be three matchdays for each group and the two games on each matchday played back-to-back at the same venue.
The other five stadiums will be used for the knockout stage. Two will host back-to-back quarterfinal ties, and the other three will host one match — either one of the two semifinals or the final.
AT&T Stadium:
City: Arlington, Texas
Capacity: 100,000
Games: Semifinal
FirstEnergy Stadium:
City: Cleveland, Ohio
Capacity: 67,431
Games: Group B (matchday two)
Sports Authority Field:
City: Denver, Colorado
Capacity: 76,125
Games: Group C (matchday two)
Toyota Stadium:
City: Frisco, Texas
Capacity: 16,000
Games: Group A (matchday three)
University of Phoenix Stadium:
City: Glendale, Arizona
Capacity: 63,400
Games: Quarterfinals (matchday two)
Red Bull Arena:
City: Harrison, New Jersey
Capacity: 25,000
Games: Group A (matchday one)
BBVA Compass Stadium:
City: Houston, Texas
Capacity: 22,000
Games: Group A (matchday two)
Nissan Stadium:
City: Nashville, Tennessee
Capacity: 69,000
Games: Group B (matchday one)
Rose Bowl:
City: Pasadena, California
Capacity: 90,000
Games: Semifinal
Lincoln Financial Field:
City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Capacity: 69,596
Games: Quarterfinals (matchday one)
Alamodome:
City: San Antonio, Texas
Capacity: 65,000
Games: Group C (matchday three)
Qualcomm Stadium:
City: San Diego, California
Capacity: 70,561
Games: Group C (matchday one)
Levi's Stadium:
City: Santa Clara, California
Capacity: 68,500
Games: Final
Raymond James Stadium:
City: Tampa, Florida
Capacity: 65,890
Games: Group B (matchday two)
