GOLD-BLUE SPRING GAME Fan Support

Apr. 28—Crowds gathered outside Milan Puskar Stadium Saturday as though it was a fall football day for West Virginia Univeristy.

They were there for some football—the WVU Gold-Blue Spring Game.

And like Mountaineer fans, they had to do some tailgating first.

WVU opened Almost Heaven Village Almost Kickoff Concert and Fan Zone to provide that experience.

Tickets to the fan zone and football game were free, but fans were encouraged to make a donation to WVU Medicine Children's in honor of the 40th anniversary of Coach Don Nehlen beginning the partnership between football and the hospital in 1984.

Almost Heaven Village included a concert by Morgantown native Huey Mack. The hip-hop artist has released several songs, including two that feature Brad Paisley and Charles Wesley Godwin.

The fan experience area will offer the opportunity to pick up the 2024 Gold-Blue Spring Game exclusive schedule poster giveaway, enjoy food trucks, inflatables, a DJ, yard games, photo opportunities, balloon artistry and face-painting and appearances from the WVU Spirit Squads.