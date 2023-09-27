Golan ties scoring record in Wildcats' win

Sep. 27—COLUMBIA FALLS — Kai Golan scored four times and had four assists for the Columbia Falls Wildcats in an 8-2 Northwest A win over Libby on Tuesday.

Golan also tied the Montana all-class career scoring record, 68, and is likely to surpass that number with one regular season game remaining. Golan has 21 goals this season.

"Tonight was a special senior night indeed," Wildcats coach O'Brien Byrd said. "Three out of our four seniors scored goals tonight including Cash Byrd, with his first ever varsity goal. We came out of the game healthy and in great spirits. Looking forward to closing out the regular season with a spicy contest against Whitefish next Thursday."

The Wildcats are 10-1-1 overall and 6-1-0 in league play.

Libby 0 2 — 2

Columbia Falls 6 2 — 8

CF — Kai Golan (Traic Fainter) 5:00

CF — Golan (Otto Anderson) 16:00

CF — Golan (Jack Harris) 26:00

CF — Fainter (Golan) 33:00

CF — River Wolford (Golan) 34:00

CF — Wolford (Golan) 39:00

L — Alderic Martineau 47:00

CF — Cash Byrd (Golan) 54:00

CF — Golan 58:00

L — Joaquin Canizares 77:00

Shots — Libby 5, CF 17. Goalie saves — Libby 6 (Aaron Thomas), CF 8 (

Rafe Rusche). Corner kicks — Libby 3, CF 4. Cards — CF 1.

Girls

Columbia Falls 7, Libby 0

COLUMBIA FALLS — Hope McAtee scored a hat trick in the first half and Kenzee West scored her first goal of the season in a 7-0 win over Libby on Tuesday.

McAtee has 17 goals. Josie Harris got two assists and Hailey Thomas scored her first-ever varsity goal on Columbia Falls' senior night.

"Super proud of all the seniors," Wildkats coach Thomas Clark said. "Ilah (McKenzie) played super well at inside back, Kenzee got her first goal of the season. Hailey Thomas has been captain of our JV, and she was playing in her first varsity game. It's the kid of stuff you dream about and happy that she got that moment."

The Wildkats improve to 7-1-2 and 4-1-2.

Libby 0 0 — 0

Columbia Falls 4 3 — 7

CF — Hope McAtee (Taylor Rodgers) 2:00

CF — Hailey Thomas (Josie Harris) 16:00

CF — McAtee (Harris) 38:00

CF — McAtee (Riley Byrd) 39:00

CF — Thomas 49:00

CF — Onnikka Lawrence (Kenzee West) 63:00

CF — West 71:00

Shots — Libby 1, CF 20. Goalie saves — Libby 13 (Maura Mesenbrink), CF 1 (Erica Burguiere, Elaina Dorr). Corner kicks — Libby 0, CF 6. Fouls — Libby 2, CF 4. Cards — none.

