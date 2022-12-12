‘We are going to win this game’: Dak Prescott called Cowboys victory after throwing late interception

In front of a stunned home crowd, trailing the worst team in the league with under four minutes to play and 98 yards to go, Cowboys right guard Zack Martin was grinning ear to ear as the offense took the field for one last gasp.

“Zack was smiling,” quarterback Dak Prescott recalled for reporters after it was all over. “You’ve got to love it. You’ve got to love these moments, you’ve got to love being in that position. If you don’t, you shouldn’t be there. You shouldn’t be in that huddle; damn sure not with the guys that we have and the culture and the things that we’re building and trying to accomplish.”



It turns out the veteran lineman wasn’t the only one feeling positive. Prescott, who at that point had posted a shaky 18-for-32 day passing with just 205 yards and two very costly interceptions, put it all behind him as he gathered his troops.

“I told them, ‘We are going to go win this game,” Prescott said.

What ensued was a brilliant 11-play march. Prescott went 6-of-7 for 79 yards and added another 15 on the ground. Then running back Ezekiel Elliott punched the ball into the end zone for a game-winning touchdown that may have seemed improbable to fans, given the way Dallas had played for the previous 56 minutes.

After oddsmakers had them listed as 17.5-point favorites, and some outlets were predicting a 30-point blowout, the Cowboys managed to win their ugliest game of the season by just a 27-23 score.

“Right there on that play, I told the offensive line, ‘Hey, I’m giving this to Zeke, no ifs, ands, or buts about it,” said Prescott. “‘Y’all come off the ball and if there is one guy left over, don’t chase it. Zeke will handle him.’ Maybe some other words, but, ‘Let’s go finish this game off.’ That’s exactly what those guys did.”

But Prescott said he actually knew the team’s shot at redemption was coming several minutes earlier, even in the afternoon’s darkest moment. With under six minutes to go, Prescott’s second turnover of the day gave the Texans possession just 12 feet away from the goal line.

A Houston touchdown that would have extended their lead to 10 looked like a given.

“Honestly, I said it after the interception, just having faith and trust in the defense, knowing that those guys were going to go out there and make a play,” the seventh-year quarterback explained. “Then once they did that, I had the opportunity. I told them, ‘One play at a time, heighten the focus.’ That is something I am always reminding the guys. ‘Hey, we are going to win this game, don’t blink,’ and none of those guys did. You could tell it in their eyes; they believed it.”

To a man, they swear they did.

“I knew we were going to go down there and score,” Elliott said after his own 62-yard day. “Dak leading us, taking charge of us in that two-minute drive, there’s not a quarterback I’d rather have in there on those game-winning drives. He’s so poised, he doesn’t blink an eye. He was ready to go, and he made all the plays he needed to to get down there.”

“You could feel the confidence,” Tony Pollard added. “I wasn’t in on that last drive, but the play before when I was in, you could feel that the offense was confident. We knew the defense would come up big for us and we would have a chance to come out and get the victory, and that’s what we did.”

Even head coach Mike McCarthy admitted that the businesslike mood on the sideline made the prospect of taking the ball 98 yards on the final drive seem inevitable.

“It felt that way on the sideline,” McCarthy said in his postgame press conference. “I think every time something doesn’t go right everybody wants to go, ‘Oh their energy is not good.’ I’m with these guys every day. We’re not the high-pitched cartwheel outfit some people are, and that works for some people. The focus was good.”

“We knew that was a defining moment for this team,” rookie lineman Tyler Smith said at his locker. “We knew what we had to do. Everyone was locked in at that point, we were on a mission. There was no fear in that huddle. There was pure drive, guys knew what needed to be done in order to win that game and keep us on the track that we want to be on. We just came together in a way we never have before and executed.”

Week 10’s heartbreaking loss to the longtime rival Packers, when Dallas blew a 14-point lead in head coach Mike McCarthy’s return to Lambeau Field, was supposed to be the scared-straight moment of the Cowboys’ 2022 season, the loss that everyone looks back on and points to as the lesson we needed.

But the lowly one-win Texans gave the Cowboys a stomach-churning close call of a refresher course.

“I think today is clearly a fourth-quarter finish that will pay dividends during the course of the season,” McCarthy said. “And I’m talking about December, January football.”

“I think this will serve us more than the Minnesota game or even the way that we finished last game,” Prescott offered. “We are going to play some tough games as we get going. You’ve got to play one-score games here in the back end, against our division, or in the playoffs. Just for us to have that confidence and trust in one another and continue to tighten our bond is something that we are going to need.”

“I think we need that,” Elliott admitted to media members. “We need that as a team. We can’t keep getting used to blowing guys out, winning by multiple scores, especially with playoff football coming up. We’ve got to have games like this. We have to see how we respond when we get put in tough moments.”

The moments won’t get much tougher than the one the Cowboys put themselves in Sunday afternoon against the unlikeliest of opponents.



But hopefully, they’ll come out smiling then, too.

