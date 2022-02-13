You’re going to like where Ohio State is on ESPN’s SP+ Rankings projections for 2022

Ohio State football has continually been at or near the top of ESPN’s SP+ Rankings over the last few years. It’s a predictive formula that Bill Connelly manages and includes returning production, recruiting, recent history, and other data elements that — according to ESPN — are built as a “tempo and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. It is a predictive measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football … These are simply early offseason power rankings based on the information that we have been able to gather to date.”

With so many skill players returning on the offensive side of the ball and with the recent success on the field and recruiting, you would naturally expect Ohio State to be pretty high on the projections for the 2022 season. You would not be wrong.

In fact, the ESPN SP+ Rankings projections (subscription required) have Ohio State among the top few teams in the country, but how high exactly? We go through the top 25 for you based on whatever formula goes into making the college football sausage.

Auburn Tigers

Aug 31, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Auburn Tigers mascot Aubie the Tiger celebrates with cheerleaders after the victory against the Oregon Ducks at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Breaking Down the Numbers

Projected SP+: 13.2

Offensive SP+: 31.4 (45th)

Defensive SP+: 18.2 (14th)

Florida State Semionoles

Sep 28, 2019; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles symbols Osceola and Renegade during the game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Doak Campbell Stadium. Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Breaking Down the Numbers

Projected SP+: 13.4

Offensive SP+: 31.2 (47th)

Defensive SP+: 17.8 (13th)

BYU Cougars

Oct. 30, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars running back Tyler Allgeier (25) runs in for a fourth-quarter touchdown against the Virginia Cavaliers at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Breaking Down the Numbers

Story continues

Projected SP+: 14.1

Offensive SP+: 37.6 (11th)

Defensive SP+: 23.6 (48th)

Ole Miss Rebels

Oct. 12, 2019; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Mississippi Rebels helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Breaking Down the Numbers

Projected SP+: 14.4

Offensive SP+: 35.1 (27th)

Defensive SP+: 20.7 (28th)

Kentucky Wildcats

Oct. 27, 2018; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Kentucky Wildcats helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Kentucky won 15-14. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Breaking Down the Numbers

Projected SP+: 14.5

Offensive SP+: 34.6 (29th)

Defensive SP+: 20.2 (24th)

Miami Hurricanes

Oct 30, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Hurricanes helmets sit on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Heinz Field. Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Breaking Down the Numbers

Projected SP+: 14.6

Offensive SP+: 35.5 (24th)

Defensive SP+: 20.9 (29th)

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Nov 10, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view of a Minnesota Golden Gophers helmets before a game against the Purdue Boilermakers at TCF Bank Stadium. Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Breaking Down the Numbers

Projected SP+: 14.6

Offensive SP+: 31.1 (48th)

Defensive SP+: 16.5 (9th)

Florida Gators

Florida Gators quarterback Emory Jones (5) pushes off on UCF Knights defensive back Corey Thornton (14). The Gators lead 10-9 over the Central Florida Knights at the half in the Gasparilla Bowl Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star-Banner]

Breaking Down the Numbers

Projected SP+: 15.0

Offensive SP+: 37.5 (13th)

Defensive SP+: 22.4 (39th)

Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne (10) runs the ball against the Maryland Terrapins during the first half of action Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Spartan Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Breaking Down the Numbers

Projected SP+: 15.3

Offensive SP+: 34.1 (35th)

Defensive SP+: 18.7 (17th)

Penn State Nittany Lions

Ohio State vs. Penn State: Behind enemy lines with Nittany Lions Wire

Oct 23, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) runs with the ball against the Illinois Fighting Illini during overtime at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Breaking Down the Numbers

Projected SP+: 15.9

Offensive SP+: 30.2 (56th)

Defensive SP+: 14.3 (7th)

North Carolina State

Nov 13, 2021; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; A North Carolina State Wolfpack helmet seen on the sideline during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Truist Field. Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

Breaking Down the Numbers

Projected SP+: 16.0

Offensive SP+: 31.8 (43rd)

Defensive SP+: 15.8 (8th)

Utah Utes

What Utah's Kyle Whittingham said about Ohio State after the Rose Bowl

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham looks to the scoreboard during the fourth quarter of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Breaking Down the Numbers

Projected SP+: 16.2

Offensive SP+: 37.6 (12th)

Defensive SP+: 21.4 (33rd)

Pittsburgh Panthers

Nov. 21, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Deslin Alexandre (5) and defensive lineman Rashad Weaver (17) and wide receiver Will Gipson (14) celebrate after defeating the Virginia Tech Hokies at Heinz Field. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Breaking Down the Numbers

Projected SP+: 16.2

Offensive SP+: 37.3 (15th)

Defensive SP+: 21.1 (31st)

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Dec. 26, 2016; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; A Mississippi State Bulldogs helmet on the field prior to the game between the Miami Redhawks and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Tropicana Field. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Breaking Down the Numbers

Projected SP+: 16.8

Offensive SP+: 35.3 (26th)

Defensive SP+: 18.5 (15th)

Cincinnati Bearcats

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell leads the Cincinnati Bearcats onto the field to warm up before the NCAA football game between Cincinnati Bearcats and Murray State Racers on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Breaking Down the Numbers

Projected SP+: 17.2

Offensive SP+: 36.5 (19th)

Defensive SP+: 19.2 (20th)

Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) runs for a long first down in the third quarter against Nebraska Cornhuskers safety Myles Farmer (4) during their football game Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Camp Randall in Madison, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Breaking Down the Numbers

Projected SP+: 17.7

Offensive SP+: 29.3 (62nd)

Defensive SP+: 11.6 (2nd)

Tennessee Volunteers

Dec 5, 2020; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers mascot Smokey during the second half against the Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium. Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Breaking Down the Numbers

Projected SP+: 18.7

Offensive SP+: 41.6 (3rd)

Defensive SP+: 22.9 (42nd)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Marcus Freeman was reportedly offered D-coordinator gig at Ohio State

Nov 27, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman stands on the sideline during the second quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Breaking Down the Numbers

Projected SP+: 19.0

Offensive SP+: 35.8 (22nd)

Defensive SP+: 16.7 (10th)

Oklahoma Sooners

OU’s Jadon Haselwood (11) and Spencer Rattler (7) celebrate after a touchdown during a 76-0 win against Western Carolina on Saturday night in Norman. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Breaking Down the Numbers

Projected SP+: 19.2

Offensive SP+: 39.9 (6th)

Defensive SP+: 20.7 (27th)

Texas A&M Aggies

Jan. 2, 2021; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher talks to quarterback Kellen Mond (11) during a football game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Hard Rock Stadium. Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Breaking Down the Numbers

Projected SP+: 20.1

Offensive SP+: 34.3 (34th)

Defensive SP+: 14.2 (6th)

Clemson Tigers

Clemson running back Will Shipley (1) and running back Kobe Pace (20) look at the video screen of action during the fourth quarter at Williams Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina Saturday, November 27, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Breaking Down the Numbers

Projected SP+: 21.0

Offensive SP+: 32.1 (41st)

Defensive SP+: 11.1 (1st)

Michigan Wolverines

Michigan is treating the Ohio State game differently. Will it matter?

Nov. 21, 2020; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh talks with his team before the overtime against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Breaking Down the Numbers

Projected SP+: 21.5

Offensive SP+: 40.7 (5th)

Defensive SP+: 19.2 (19th)

Alabama Crimson Tide

Jan 9, 2016; Tempe, AZ, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban during a football team practice in an indoor facility at Arizona State University. Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Breaking Down the Numbers

Projected SP+: 27.4

Offensive SP+: 41.0 (4th)

Defensive SP+: 13.6 (4th)

Georgia Bulldogs

Dec 12, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A detailed view of a Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Breaking Down the Numbers

Projected SP+: 28.7

Offensive SP+: 42.5 (2nd)

Defensive SP+: 13.7 (5th)

Ohio State Buckeyes

College football teams with best odds to win the 2022 national title

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates with Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Oh., on November 13, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Breaking Down the Numbers

Projected SP+: 30.8

Offensive SP+: 47.9 (1st)

Defensive SP+: 17.0 (11th)

[listicle id=72167]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1

1

1

1

1