Going into Week 8, Texas looks to avoid the trap game

As No. 8 Texas comes off their bye week, the Longhorns will take on the Houston Cougars this Saturday.

This will be the first matchup between the two teams since 2002, and Texas currently leads the series 16-7-2.

Houston currently sits with a 3-3 record, with two of those losses coming in conference play. In their last game, they won 41-39 against West Virginia on a last-second Hail Mary pass.

Though the Longhorns have a 93.6% chance to win on Saturday, it doesn’t mean it’s a lock.

Houston is led by quarterback Donovan Smith, who has thrown for 1,600 yards and 13 passing touchdowns. Smith plays his best when the pocket is kept clean, as he has 1,309 yards and 10 touchdowns when he is not under pressure.

Texas will have to use their elite pass rush to put pressure on Smith. The Houston quarterback has just a 44.9 completion percentage and three interceptions when pressured. If the defensive line shows up, expect the game to be put to rest.

As the Longhorns are set to play its first game since the Red River Rivalry loss, they will look to avoid the trap game that has haunted them in previous years.

Texas will face off against Houston on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. CT.

