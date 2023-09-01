It is going to be very hot at kickoff Saturday for Wisconsin vs Buffalo

This is your Wisconsin Badgers Week 1 Weather Report. Expect these previews every Friday morning before the Badgers’ upcoming game.

I want to write these about inclement weather, sub-freezing temperatures and snow. That’s the football weather I’ve grown quite fond of.

Saturday at Camp Randall when the Buffalo Bulls come to town it will be quite the opposite. The forecast calls for temperatures in the 90s and sunny skies.

#Badgers vs Univ. at Buffalo #Bulls Saturday 2:30pm Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, WI. Forecast from Nat'l. Weather Service? Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 90. Southwest wind around 15 mph. — Mike Clemens (@MikeClemensNFL) August 31, 2023

As a result, UWBadgers.com announced fans will be permitted to carry in sealed, unopened bottles of water (limit of two per person). It is also recommended fans take precautions to shield themselves from the sun and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.

In baseball, managers would call this “hitting weather.” For this iteration of the Wisconsin Badgers, I’ll call it “throwing weather.” The elements will hold off for a few months, so this is a golden opportunity for Phil Longo and the Wisconsin offense to air it out.

