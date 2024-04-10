'It's going to be very hard for Real to win at the Etihad'

[Getty Images]

Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague says there is "something about this Manchester City side" that makes them favourites to progress to the Champions League semi-final.

City led twice before coming from behind to draw 3-3 with Real Madrid in a thrilling first leg at the Bernabeu on Tuesday.

"It was a Clasico of Europe," Balague told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast. "It was the fourth time they’ve met in five years, and it was another epic encounter between, in my eyes, the two best teams in the competition.

"They showed two different ways of attacking: Real Madrid with quick transitions and Pep Guardiola's team being more patient. You couldn’t take your eyes off it.

"This was a players' game. They didn't have to do a lot with tactics, which made the whole thing unpredictable - and beautiful.

"Now it's going to be very hard for Real Madrid to win at the Etihad.

"When [Kevin] De Bruyne is off, but you don’t miss him; when [Phil] Foden has scored the quality goal he scored; when [Erling] Haaland doesn’t appear, but it doesn’t really matter - it does feel City have a bit more about them.

"Real Madrid seemed to lack legs and energy at the end, and City didn’t.

"There is something about this Manchester City side. Even when things go wrong, they’re calm, they think - and things turn around in their favour.

"That’s the sign of a winning side."