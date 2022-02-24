After going unicorn in 2021, could Cowboys once again go linebacker extraordinaire in Nakobe Dean in 2022?

The accolades rain down for the 2021 Butkus Award winner. National champion linebacker Nakobe Dean was a menace to opposing offenses during his collegiate career at the University of Georgia, and it all culminated in an impressive final season for both he individually and the team. Dean was named a first-team All-American by virtually everybody including AP, ESPN and USA Today, and he was named SEC Player of the Year by Pro Football Focus.

It’s nothing new to him, as Dean was the 2018 Prep High School Butkus Award winner as well. He’s been the best at his job since he began doing it, and those sorts of traits tend to carry over into the professional ranks. Will it for Dean, and could it be with the Dallas Cowboys? Dallas just spent a first-round pick at the position, but if one considers Micah Parsons more of a unicorn who will play on the edge, nabbing Dean to patrol the zones in back of the line makes some sense. How much sense? A look into the film is in order.

Measurables and Stats

Listed Height: 6-foot-0

Listed Weight: 225

Year: Junior

Jersey Number: 17

Stats (2021): 36 solo tackles, 72 total tackles

Impact Plays (2021): 10.5 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, 2 interceptions, 1 pass deflection, 5 fumble recoveries, 2 forced fumbles

Film Study Information:

Games Watched: Clemson (2021), Florida (2021), Alabama CC (2021)

Best Game: Florida (2021)

Worst Game: N/A

Physical Skills Evaluation:

Range: Quick explosion and fluid hips, lead to smooth change of direction ability. Capable of covering half the field and chasing ball carriers down from distance.

Processing Speed: Navigates the box well, doesn’t fall for eye candy, trusts his initial instincts. Great eye discipline.

Tackling: Pretty sound tackler, has a couple lapses of players escaping his grasp but its few and far between.

Toughness/Power @ POA: Don’t see him attack with the most power, more so receives contact rather than instigating it.

Versatility: Good in coverage and against the run, only thing that really needs work is his pass rush move toolbox. Able to step in and immediately contribute on all 3 downs.

Performance Evaluation:

Coverage Ability: Very aware of players entering his zones and picks them up. Able to stay in phase with RBs and TEs. Reads the QBs eyes and makes a break on the ball.

Motor/Effort: High motor player, gives a lot of effort. No concerns here.

Block Shedding: Able to get off blocks in space fairly easy. Seems to out athlete the blocker rather than attack with a refined toolbox.

Blitzing/Pass Rush: Doesn’t have a refined toolbox of pass rush moves, was able to just out athlete the offensive lineman in college. Times up blitzes well, maximizing he has little opposition in the lanes he is rushing. Effective on blitzes and twists.

Run Defense: Willing to eat up blocks to clear lanes for other LBs to come down and make the play. Able to shoot gaps in the box and get into the backfield. Locates the football quickly and navigates the box well to find it.

Strengths:

Fantastic range, can cover or chase down ball carriers sideline to sideline. Navigates the box very well, has good instincts and trusts them. Can cover TEs are RBs with ease out of the backfield, if they’re lined up in line, or split out wide.

Weaknesses:

Doesn’t attack with a lot of power. Welcomes contact rather than instigating it. Doesn’t always make the tackle, but slows them down enough. Lacks a real pass rushing move toolbox of moves.

Fit with the Cowboys:

Dean, if selected by the Cowboys would step in and push for a starting job right away. He is an immediate three-down player, who shines with his range and in coverage. He is a very good athlete, and is very good when he has an open path into the backfield. He needs to develop a toolbox of pass rush moves, and needs to play with more of a nasty streak. He would benefit from playing behind defensive lineman who garnish attention among the offensive line and ones that can open lanes into the backfield.

The Cowboys have a number of questions among their depth chart going into 2022. The linebacker position in particular is looking fairly thin. Only Micah Parsons and Jabril Cox are guaranteed to be back next year but the club will likely retain Francis Bernard and Luke Gifford due to the cheap nature of their existing contracts and their limited role. There are questions about Leighton Vander Esch and Keanu Neal’s return as both starters are free agents.

It might not be the most flashy of positions to address early in the draft, but the Cowboys could stand to add more talent to their linebacker room. The Cowboys hit a homerun with Parsons, but he may be taking on more of an edge rush role in the future and they haven’t been shy about addressing the position early in the draft.

Prospect Grade:

14.2 Block Shedding (10) 8 9.2 Blitzing/ Pass Rush (10) 7.8 9 Run Defense (10) 9 4.8 Toughness/ Power @ POA(10) 7 8 Versatility (10) 9

Final Grade:

86.00, 1st round player

