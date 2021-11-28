Going under the hood on Taysom Hill’s complicated contract extension

Taysom Hill’s contract extension with the New Orleans Saints created a lot of confusion on social media, but we’ve got answers on what it means now and for the future after details from the deal were reported. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport first shared details of Hill’s contract, which were confirmed by Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio.

There aren’t any immediate changes in 2021. Hill’s current-year salary cap hit was already $7.259 million, with most of that coming from the last time he restructured his deal with the Saints. The real changes kick in next year, so we’ll look at each year of his contract and possible earnings he can gain through incentives:

2022

Initial 2022 salary cap hit: $12.325 million

Base salary: $1.1 million

Roster bonus: $9 million

Signing bonus (from previous deal): $2.225 million

This is readymade for a restructure in 2022. The Saints can convert that $9 million roster bonus into a signing bonus which would be prorated across the four remaining years of the contract (with a fifth automatically-voided “ghost year” in 2026 to help spread the hit out further). That lowers his 2022 salary cap hit from $12.325 million down to $5.125 million while adding $1.8 million to each subsequent year, a savings of $7.2 million. Not bad at all considering Hill was originally set to head out as a free agent while leaving $8.9 million behind on the books in dead money. And that comes up to 2.5% of the 2022 salary cap ceiling ($208.2 million) with Hill on the roster post-restructure compared to 4.3% in dead money leaving with him before this extension was signed.

Additionally, he has the following incentives:

$500,000 for 3,250 passing yards

$500,000 for 4,000 passing yards

$500,000 for 224 pass attempts and a 90-plus passer rating

$1 million for a completion percentage of 65% or better

$750,000 for 25-plus touchdown passes

$1.25 million for 30-plus touchdown passes

2023

Initial 2023 salary cap hit: $12.125 million

Base salary: $9.9 million

Signing bonus (from previous deal): $2.225 million

This is pretty straightforward, but the salary cap hit could go up to $13.925 million if Hill’s 2022 roster bonus is restructured as we expect. That sounds like a lot on paper but remember that the salary cap is going to get juiced up by an influx of media rights deals — if it goes up from the 2022 ceiling of $208.2 million to, say, $230 million then this modified cap figure for Hill would account for just 6% of it.

Hill also has the same contract incentives from the previous year with more escalators available based on his 2022 performance. They are:

$750,000 for playing 70% of offensive snaps and 11 team wins

$1 million for playing 70% of offensive snaps and 12 team wins

$1.25 million for playing 70% of offensive snaps and 13 team wins

$500,000 for at least 600 rushing yards

$500,000 for making the Pro Bowl

$750,000 for 50% of offensive snaps, at least 10 pass attempts, and at least 10 passing yards in the conference championship game

$750,000 for 50% of offensive snaps, at least 10 pass attempts, at least 10 passing yards, and a win in the conference championship game

$1 million for 50% of offensive snaps, at least 10 pass attempts, and at least 10 passing yards in the Super Bowl

$1.5 million for 50% of offensive snaps, at least 10 pass attempts, at least 10 passing yards, and a win in the Super Bowl

2024

Initial 2024 salary cap hit: $12.225 million

Base salary: $10 million

Signing bonus (from previous deal): $2.225 million

The restructure in 2022 that we’re anticipating would change Hill’s salary cap hit in 2024 from $12.225 million to $14.025 million. Additionally, his contract carries the same prior-year escalators and current-year incentives as the seasons that precede it in 2024. As in 2023 and 2022, the Saints are paying him like a top-level tight end with the potential to earn modest value for a starting quarterback should he eventually win that job. That just might be a long shot in 2024, when Hill will be 34 years old.

Additionally, it’s worth noting that $1.5 million of his $10 million base salary becomes fully guaranteed in March 2024 — the Saints can cut or trade him prior to that date (which isn’t clear right now, but is typically the third or fourth day of the new league fiscal year) and save all $10 million against the cap. That non-guaranteed salary could also be restructured into another signing bonus to save more current-year cap space.

2025

Initial 2025 salary cap hit: $12.225 million

Base salary: $10 million

Signing bonus (from previous deal): $2.225 million

There are no major changes from the previous year of Hill’s contract except that none of his 2025 base salary is guaranteed, meaning the Saints could cut or trade him and be on the hook for just $2.225 million in that prorated signing bonus — unless they do restructure his contract in 2022, in which case his cap hit rises to $14.025 million and that prorated $2.225 million climbs to $4.025 million. As in the previous years, the same incentives and escalators are in play.

2026

Hill will be an unrestricted free agent in 2026 under his current contract. But as we’ve seen with the potential 2022 restructure, it’s possible that he could leave in 2026 (when he’d be 36 years old) with a meager $1.8 million left on the books from that maneuver four years earlier. If the Saints approach him later on about another restructure or extension that number would change again.

So hopefully Hill takes on a significantly larger role in one way or another through the six games remaining in 2021 and beyond to justify this hefty extension. It’s the kind of thing that could have waited until the offseason to be addressed, but for whatever reason the Saints wanted to knock it out well ahead of time. Maybe that’s a vote of confidence in Hill as a long-term asset on their team. Maybe it’s as simple as team executives looking ahead and deciding to check this item off their 2022 to-do list so they can commit more time towards re-signing pending free agents like Jameis Winston, Marcus Williams, or Terron Armstead. Whatever the case, it’s clear that Hill is here to stay.

