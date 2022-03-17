Going under the hood of Marcus Maye’s new contract with the Saints

Free agency kicked off for the New Orleans Saints with an agreement on a three-year contract with former New York Jets safety Marcus Maye, and it’s as interesting as most other contracts the team has handed out. They had to structure it interestingly to account for their need for extra cap space in 2022. Let’s take a look how the money is spread out:

2022

2022 salary cap hit: $2,638,235

Base salary: $1.35 million

Roster bonus: $0

Prorated bonus: $1.2 million

Per Game Roster Bonus: $250,000

Maye’s contract includes an annual performance bonus of $1.5 million should he be named to the Pro Bowl.

2023

Initial 2023 salary cap hit: $8.6 million

Base salary: $1.35 million

Roster bonus: $5.8 million

Prorated bonus: $1.2 million

Per Game Roster Bonus: $250,000

Pro Bowl bonus: $1.5 million

Next season’s contract includes another base salary at the league minimum, but the large roster bonus can be restructured into a signing bonus and prorated across future years. That’s going to lower his cap hit significantly.

2024

Initial 2024 salary cap hit: $8.7 million

Base salary: $7 million

Roster bonus: $0

Prorated bonus: $1.2 million

Per Game Roster Bonus: $500,000

As was the case with the high roster bonus in 2023, Maye’s 2024 cap hit is mostly made up of a high base salary, which likely is not guaranteed. That gives the Saints an opportunity to release him and get that $7 million back if his performance hasn’t matched his level of pay. The Saints could also restructure that $7 million through a signing bonus conversion, taking most of it off their books.

2025

Initial 2025 salary cap hit: $2.4 million

Base salary: Void

Roster bonus: Void

Prorated bonus: $1.2 million

Per Game Roster Bonus: Void

Maye’s contract as it is currently written has him becoming a free agent again 2025, with these last two years voiding out to leave dead money behind. If the Saints don’t restructure anything between now and then (though they very likely will), his prorated bonus payouts in 2025 and 2026 will accelerate onto the books in 2025 as a $2.4 million dead money hit.



2026

Initial 2023 salary cap hit: $0

Base salary: Void

Roster bonus: Void

Prorated bonus: $1.2 million

Per Game Roster Bonus: Void

Same deal as in 2025 — this is just another void year. But it’s unlikely the Saints will have any dead money left over this long after his contract voided in 2025, barring a future restructure or contract extension. The Saints just included another year for salary cap accounting purposes.

