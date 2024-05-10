'Going to try as hard as I can, Euros or not' - Cadden

Hibs full-back Chris Cadden says he still dreams of playing for Scotland, but insists he is only thinking about the end of the club season.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke looks likely to be without both Nathan Patterson and Aaron Hickey for this summer's Euros, and looks short of options at right-back.

Cadden won two Scotland caps in 2018, and says it is undoubtedly the highlight of his career to date.

"I was brought up that Scotland is the pinnacle of your career," he said.

"That's where you want to be. I will always have aspirations to play for Scotland, that's something that will never leave me.

"I've not heard anything, I'm coming back from injury and I've got things to focus on.

“It doesn’t give me an extra edge or anything like that – I think that would be disrespectful to Hibs, my manager and my teammates.

"I'm going to go out there and try as hard as I can for Hibs, Euros or not. That's just in my make-up, and I'll see where it takes me."