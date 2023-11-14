'It's going to be a tough matchup': Wrightstown football ready for state showdown against powerhouse Aquinas

Wrightstown's Landon Helphrey (30), Aiden Humphreys (35) and Trent Vande Hey (69) have been key contributors for a Tigers team that will play in the WIAA Division 5 state title game on Thursday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

The Wrightstown football team has passed each of its four tests in the WIAA playoffs in rather impressive fashion.

But the most difficult one awaits Thursday in the Division 5 state title game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

Wrightstown plays top-ranked La Crosse Aquinas at 4 p.m., a team that has won 12 straight games since a season-opening loss at Prairie du Chien.

The Blugolds are the two-time defending champions and have won state titles in each of their three trips to state. They also won D2 titles in 1993 and 1995 while members of the old Wisconsin Independent School Athletic Association.

Aquinas has gone a combined 39-2 since 2021.

“A very good team, well-coached,” longtime Wrightstown coach Steve Klister said. “They like to run the ball, very similar to us. They are predicated on stopping the run and playing good, hard-nosed defense.

“It’s going to be a tough matchup for us.”

Blugolds' offense is balanced

While the Blugolds like to run the ball, they have featured a balanced attack this season.

The offense is averaging 198.8 yards rushing and 130 yards passing while led by quarterback Jacob Thornton (1,438 yards, 18 touchdowns) and the running back duo of junior Kyle White (1,073 yards, 13 TDs) and David Malin (883 yards, 15 TDs).

Aquinas has put up 40 or more points eight times, including a season-high 58 against Horicon/Hustisford in a semifinal Friday.

Perhaps most impressive is that the Blugolds have done it with a different cast, with fewer than half of the starters on offense returning from the 2022 championship squad.

They no longer had all-state quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer. They didn’t have star wideout Collin Conzemius. Gone was do-everything Calvin Hargrove, who combined for more than 1,100 rushing and receiving yards.

New players stepped up. The results stayed the same.

“I would guess there were a lot of people would say a 6-3 kind of team and we will see, maybe they will get in the playoffs and make a run,” said Aquinas coach Tom Lee, who is in his 11th season with the program. “But I will tell you this, I have never been around a team that has improved from week to week like these guys have.

“They just keep getting better every week, and they are really fun to be around. They are good kids. We graduated guys, but don’t make any doubt about it, we have got some dudes.”

Wrightstown flourishes on both sides of the ball

The Tigers earned a trip to the title game for the first time since winning a D4 championship in 2011.

They are 3-for-3 when making the big stage, having also won in D4 in 2006 and D5 in 1998.

If they want to win a fourth, the defense must slow a Blugolds squad that has outscored opponents 493-147 overall and 358-57 in the first half.

The good news for Wrightstown is that it has made scoring difficult for most teams this season.

Other than a rough outing in a Week 4 loss at Appleton Xavier in which it allowed 37 points, it has not permitted an opponent to score more than two touchdowns in any of its other 12 contests.

The Tigers were the only team to hold Luxemburg-Casco, which made the D4 title game, to under 20 points when they lost 16-12 in a Week 9 showdown that determined the winner of the North Eastern Conference.

They have been strong throughout the playoffs, allowing no more than 12 points in any of the four games. Wittenberg-Birnamwood scored 17 points in a quarterfinal, but nine of those came on a safety and a kickoff return.

“We’ve played really solid defense,” Klister said. “We really have kind of played better, I thought, in the playoffs. … We have got decent size up front. Our four interior linemen play real solid, fundamental defense, and then we have a couple solid linebackers that can really flow to the ball.

“We are predicated on trying to stop the run.”

The Tigers also are predicated on making other teams attempt to stop their run, which has been a nightmare for most this season.

Junior standout Aiden Humphreys has been a notable contributor to the defense at linebacker with a team-high 85 total tackles to go with two sacks and a forced fumble.

Yet, that somehow pales in comparison to what he’s done on offense.

He has rushed for 1,523 yards and averaged 6.8 yards per carry while scoring 16 TDs, including at least one in each game.

Wrightstown's Aiden Humphreys has rushed for 536 yards and seven touchdowns in the playoffs.

Humphreys enters the title round having rushed for at least 100 yards in each of the last six contests and has rushed for 536 yards and seven TDs in the playoffs.

Junior quarterback Trevor Vande Hey has been a significant factor in the run game with 860 yards and 10 scores, while senior Payton Vande Hey has 614 yards and nine TDs and fellow senior and team captain Landon Helphrey 373 yards and six scores.

Opponents know Wrightstown is going to run. After all, it only has attempted 70 passes while rushing 646 times for 3,778 yards.

Knowing is one thing. Doing something about it often is another.

“We kind of changed our style of offense a little bit, kind of predicated around getting (Humphreys) the ball a little bit more,” Klister said. “He’s met every expectation that we have had for him this year.”

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Wrightstown football set for title showdown against La Crosse Aquinas