'We are going to throw everything at it'

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold says the Reds will leave no stone unturned in their quest for Premier League glory this season.

The 25-year-old made his first start since February in Thursday's 1-0 win at Atalanta, as the Merseysiders exited the Europa League at the quarter-final stage.

Atalanta had won 3-0 at Anfield the week before so progressed with a 3-1 aggregate victory.

"After the game we spoke quite positively about the rest of the season," he said.

"We've got a month left and we need to give it everything. That's what we are going to do, we are going to throw everything at it and try to do all that we can.

"We know it's not in our hands any more but we need to be as good as possible and just be in the best position we can to capitalise if teams do slip up."

The defender was happy to be back starting in Bergamo, and is keen to help the Reds achieve further success in what is manager Jurgen Klopp's last campaign in charge, starting with Sunday's trip to Fulham.

"It was special for me to be back out there and help the team win the game," he added.

"We have got a very difficult week ahead of us - three away games we need to win. That's our aim now."