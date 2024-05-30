‘You’re going to sleep motherf*cker’: Hear what Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier said during intense faceoff

The headliners of UFC 302, Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier, came face-to-face for the first time during fight week, and had plenty of words to exchange.

After a spirited press conference Thursday in New Jersey, the competitors in the lightweight title bout faced off. After getting up close and personal, Makhachev and Poirier began exchanging words that could not be heard on the event’s official live stream. Shortly after, the UFC released a video from on stage, where the words traded could be heard more clearly.

“I’m going to knock you out on Saturday,” Poirier said to Makhachev. “Sleep. I’m going to sleep-stop you. You’re going to be diving for my legs, praying. You’re going to be diving for my legs. You’re going to be laying and praying, that’s what you’re going to be doing. You’re going to sleep, motherf*cker.”

While Poirier was talking, Makahchev offered short, dismissive replies, while taking more offense to the last line Poirier delivered.

“Don’t say motherf*cker,” Makhachev said. “Don’t say that. Don’t say that or I’ll slap you.”

Security on the stage stepped between the fighters at that point, but Makhachev insisted he wanted to continue the conversation without getting physical.

Poirier could then be heard saying, “I have respect for you, brother. … We’re going to fight.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie