Going to see Lionel Messi at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday? Here’s what you need to know

Lionel Messi is in Kansas City.

The most popular player in the world’s most popular sport is expected to wear the pink of Inter Miami CF this weekend as Sporting Kansas City plays host to a big-time soccer match at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Lionel Messi has arrived in Kansas City ahead of Saturday's match with Sporting KC at Arrowhead Stadium.

Inter Miami assistant coach Javier Morales told reporters on Friday that Messi will be available to play on Saturday.

While it’s unknown how much playtime Messi will get, over 70,000 are expected to attend the 7:30 p.m. game, and quite a few tickets are still available.

It’s Sporting KC’s first game at Arrowhead Stadium since 2010, when they hosted English Premier League team Manchester United in an international friendly. Back then, Sporting KC was called the Kansas City Wizards, and a crowd of 52,342 saw them beat the Red Devils 2-1.

If you are headed to Arrowhead or thinking about going to watch Sporting KC, here’s what you need to know.

Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) looks on during the second half against the Colorado Rapids at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on April 6, 2024.

How much are tickets for Sporting KC vs. Inter Miami?

The lowest price for one ticket is $121 for a seat in the upper level on SeatGeek, the official ticket site for Sporting KC home games. The price shown includes ticket fees. Prices for tickets in the club level start at $231, and tickets in the lower level start at $188.

There are two general admission sections. These seats are first come, first served and a ticket in the supporter’s stand costs $152, while a ticket in the south stand is $167.

Ticket prices on other resale sites, like StubHub, start at $111 for a seat in the supporter’s stand and $117 for a seat in the upper level.

How much is a parking pass to Arrowhead Stadium?

You have to buy a parking pass in advance, which is much different than the free parking Children’s Mercy Park offers to fans. A parking pass costs $50 for a regular-sized car or $120 for a bus and can be bought on the Chiefs website or Ticketmaster.

If your car is between 16 to 24 feet long, such as an SUV, you need an oversized parking pass. Contact Fan Experience at 816-920-4237 or Fanexperience@chiefs.com to buy one.

All parking is first-come, first-served. If the accessible parking spots are full, those with designated license plates or hang tags will be directed to a parking spot nearest to the stadium.

If you need help getting to the stadium before the game and to the parking lot after the game ends, courtesy carts are available to be picked up at one of the many Fans First Tents located around the stadium grounds.

You can call the Chiefs Fan Experience Department at 816-920-4237 or view the map on the Chiefs website to find the tents and get a cart.

The parking gates open at 3 p.m. The club-level gates to enter the stadium open at 5 p.m., and the rest of the stadium gates open at 5:30 p.m.

What if I’m using a rideshare?

Arrowhead Stadium has designated drop-off and pick-up spots for Uber, Lyft, Z-Trip or friends dropping off their friends.

Vehicles must go through Gate 2 for pickup and drop-off in Lot J, according to the Chiefs. These spots are at the Missouri Welcome Center located between Gates J and 2 on Blue Ridge Cutoff.

What can I bring inside Arrowhead Stadium?

You can bring these items inside Arrowhead Stadium:

Binoculars without the case

Banners, signs and flags that aren’t larger than 3 feet by 5 feet

Blankets, but you have to carry them.

Cameras smaller than 6 inches and without the case

Breast pump and its supplies

Handheld radios and televisions with an earpiece

Portable chargers that aren’t larger than 6 inches by 3 inches by 1.5 inches. Your device has to be disconnected from the charger during an inspection.

Seat cushions without pockets, zippers, compartments or covers

Water bottles that are factory-sealed and are 20 ounces or less

Small umbrellas, but you can’t open them inside the stadium.

If you’re bringing in a bag, it must follow the NFL’s Clear Bag policy:

One-gallon clear zip-seal bag, like a Ziploc.

Small clutch bags that aren’t bigger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches, with or without a handle or strap. These can be carried into Arrowhead Stadium.

The following items are not allowed inside Arrowhead Stadium:

All food and beverage items, except for factory-sealed 20-ounce water bottles

Backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags and coolers bigger than what the stadium allows

Boom boxes

Fireworks

Flammable liquids

Floor mats

Glass, metal or plastic thermoses, cups, bottles or flasks

Helmets and hardhats

Large strollers

Laser pointers of any type

Noisemakers such as air horns or bells

Poles and rods of any kind

Portable heaters

Seat cushions with pockets, zippers, compartments or covers

Sports balls

Weapons such as guns or knives

Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items after inspection.

Arrowhead Stadium also doesn’t allow fans to bring in offensive or obscene clothes, banners or signs with language that includes someone’s race, ethnicity, color, gender, religion, creed, disability, age, sexual orientation, gender expression or national origin.

The same applies to apparel or banners that are intended to instigate, incite or encourage physical confrontation. This includes headdresses and face paint styled in a way that appropriates American Indian cultures.

How can I watch Sporting KC vs. Inter Miami on TV?

If you want to watch the game on television, you will need to have an MLS Season Pass subscription to watch on Apple TV. The season pass costs $14.99 per month or $99 for the season for non-Apple TV+ subscribers, and $12.99 per month or $79 for the season for Apple TV+ subscribers.

Bar partners with Sporting KC will show the game, like No Other Pub in the Power & Light District, Bar K, Chicken N’ Pickle, The Brooksider, The Blue Line and Kelly’s Westport Inn.