What’s going on with Sean McVay? | You Pod to Win the Game
Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson, Jori Epstein and Charles McDonald discuss the Rams’ disastrous season, including how head coach Sean McVay has seemingly changed since winning the Super Bowl.
McVay reportedly told his staff he's not sure of his future with the Rams and won't stand in the way if anybody wants to seek work elsewhere.
The worst season by a defending Super Bowl champion in NFL history is finally over, and Sean McVay can catch his breath. The Los Angeles Rams will be holding their breath for the next few days — or weeks? — while they wait to learn whether McVay will join them on their journey back to contention.
If Sean McVay steps away from coaching this offseason, who might the Rams hire to replace him? We have 5 good candidates.
Rams players have weighed in on Sean McVay's uncertain future and they just want what's best for the coach
Should the Rams' Sean McVay ride into the coaching sunset? Times columnist Bill Plaschke says he should for his own good, at least temporarily.
With so many of the team’s top upperclassmen returning, Utah will be among the favorites to win the Pac-12 yet again in 2023.
Will MJ Rice practice ahead of the Oklahoma game? How’s Kyle Cuffe Jr.’s recovery timeline progressing? Those answers and more, here.
Gareth Bale has announced his retirement at the age of 33, as the legendary forward has called time on a hugely successful career with club and country.
Moments after the Dolphins’ playoff-clinching win over the Jets, coach Mike McDaniel went over to embrace the man who brought him to Miami, owner Stephen Ross. “I know how many other teams were interviewing me, so the answer is zero,” McDaniel said, “and he felt in his gut that that didn’t matter, that this was the right fit for everything that we’re trying to do here, and I’ll forever be loyal to that.” McDaniel made a strong impression in his first year by designing an explosive offense around quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and leading the Dolphins to an 8-3 start.
Matthew Stafford says he feels "really good" about his health right now and will be back in 2023 – even if Sean McVay isn't.
Cory Sandhagen believes Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo "might just be a not so exciting kickboxing fight between two wrestler guys."
We've compiled a list of the 24 players who are set to hit free agency for the Rams this offseason.
It's hard to find a conference stacked with more elite QBs than the Pac-12 will be in 2023. But which team should feel the best about their starter?