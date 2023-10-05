‘It’s going to be the same’: Brent Venables message on intensity doesn’t change regardless of the opponent

The Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns are set to play this weekend both as unbeaten teams. This is the first time this has happened since 2011.

Ironically that was the last season Brent Venables was defensive coordinator at Oklahoma and his unit went out with a bang. The Sooners won 55-17 and Oklahoma’s defense outscored Texas 21-17.

The first defensive touchdown was a 55-yard interception return by Demontre Hurst with 2:57 left before halftime, the next was a 19-yard fumble return by David King with 13:35 left in the third. And the last was a 56-yard fumble return by Jamell Fleming with 11:22 left in the fourth.

Venables talked to reporters about what he remembers about that game.

“We had a good team that year,” Venables said. “We played really well that day. I think they returned a kick for a touchdown in that game. I remember I was mad about that. We scored three defensive touchdowns, I remember that. It was a beautiful day.”

Oklahoma and Brent Venables hope to have another beautiful day on Saturday. I’m sure he wouldn’t mind three defensive touchdowns this year either.

But the Sooners are coming into this game with a number of new players who have never experienced the Red River Rivalry. Venables said his message won’t change.

“It’s going to be the same,” Venables said. “At some point and time every week we talk about not allowing your emotions to hijack you. From a poise to an execution from a precision from a focused intensity. You just can’t be tense and a crazy guy out there. You have to have a focused intensity which leads to details, precision and execution.”

This game is a game with a lot of emotion. There are typically a lot of momentum swings as well. It’s usually the team that is most prepared to handle those, that comes out on top. Venables hopes that will be his team come Saturday.

