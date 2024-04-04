‘We’re going to be ready’: The No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners ready for the showdown against the No. 4 Texas Longhorns

The Oklahoma Sooners have been the model of consistency in the college softball world for years. The Texas Longhorns, have long been nipping at their heels for some time but have never been able to get over that hump to this point.

The closest they got was just a few years ago when they faced off in the WCWS Final but the Sooners dominated the two games and won the national title.

Now, Texas feels they have a team that can really compete with Oklahoma. They have some really good pitching and one of the best offenses in the country. Combine that with this weekend series being in Austin and the Texas fans have something to be excited about.

Kinzie Hansen spoke about how they prepare for what they are walking into this weekend.

“Challenging ourselves at practice,” Hansen said. “We don’t walk into any series lightly but this one especially. Being confident in our preparation for sure. We’re working on everything that you could throw at us. So, we’re going to be ready and we’re going to be, we’re going to be ready.”

This game has been circled on the calendars of many across the softball world. It’s a series the Sooners can really make a statement in. Very similar to what they did to No. 1 UCLA last year.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Jaron on Twitter @JaronSpor.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire