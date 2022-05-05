It's going to be a rainy Friday. Which Kentucky Oaks 2022 horses are the best mudders?

With a 90% chance of rain in Friday’s forecast, the Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs could be decided by which filly takes best to a sloppy track.

Fortunately for bettors, there is a bit of history to provide a glimpse at which horses might fare well in such a situation.

Of the 14 fillies in the Kentucky Oaks field, six have raced on an “off” track – one not considered fast at post time.

Phil D’Amato, trainer of Desert Dawn, noted the anxiousness that comes with not knowing how his filly might respond to an off track.

“We don’t get to train and race much on ‘off’ tracks in California,” said D’Amato, who also has Ain’t Easy entered in Friday’s Eight Belles. “Both my fillies have off-track pedigrees, but you really don’t know how that works until you see it. I guess there’s a chance we’ll find out Friday.”

Of Oaks contenders who have raced on an off track, Cocktail Moments was second on a “wet fast” track in the Grade 1 Ashland on April 8 at Keeneland. Secret Oath finished third on a sloppy track in her maiden race last October at Churchill.

Here are the four Oaks fillies — including the top three choices in the morning line — who won their races on an off track:

Kentucky Oaks favorite Echo Zulu gallops in the morning at Churchill Downs. Echo Zulu is trained by Steve Asmussen. April 27, 2022

The daughter of Gun Runner is the 4-1 third choice in the morning line and owns a 4-length victory over a good course in the Grade 1 Spinaway last September at Saratoga.

The 5-2 morning-line favorite in the Oaks, Nest won the Ashland on a wet fast track by 8 ¼ lengths over Cocktail Moments.

The daughter of Curlin “was traveling perfect the whole time,” jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. said.

Kathleen O. will be one of the top contenders in the 2022 Kentucky Oaks on Friday.

Kathleen O.

The 7-2 second choice in the Oaks, Kathleen O. won her debut over a muddy track last November at Aqueduct.

Venti Valentine

A 20-1 long shot in the Oaks, Venti Valentine might be worth more consideration given her victory over a sloppy track in the Maid of the Mist last October at Belmont. She won that race for New York-breds by 3 ¾ lengths.

