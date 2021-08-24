Opinion: It's going to take patience with Caleb Farley. For Tennessee Titans — and all of us

During a slower moment in practice, one structured for special teams, two Tennessee Titans cornerbacks weren’t letting the minutes go to waste.

Jackrabbit Jenkins, veteran teacher, and his first-round pupil Caleb Farley adjourned to a quiet part of the field and started going over things NFL cornerbacks do.

Or more accurately, things Farley needs to do to be an NFL cornerback.

Monday’s private lesson wasn't unique. They've been happening all preseason. Farley’s earnest tutoring speaks to the leadership Jenkins brought to the Titans, but it also says a lot about how the Titans view Farley, how important his contributions are to them.

Not at some point down the road, either. Right now.

Alas, Farley isn’t ready for that.

He’s not there. Not yet. These lessons on the side say that, too.

“You can't just go out there and do it when you haven't done it for a long time,” said Titans defensive coordinator Shane Bowen. “… The game don't work that way. It takes time. It's a technical game. You don't get by on just ability.”

Tennessee Titans cornerbacks Caleb Farley (3) and Jackrabbit Jenkins (20) work on pass defense drills during a training camp practice at Nissan Stadium Monday, Aug. 16, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.

Farley has plenty of ability. No doubting that. His talent has shown up at times, including some moments during last week's joint practices in Tampa. But Farley struggled mightily at times in those workouts, too, getting exposed by Buccaneers receivers.

Whenever a first-round draft pick clearly struggles in the preseason, for whatever reason, it can bring the judgmental – highly impatient – supporters out of the woodwork, prematurely saying nasty words like "underachiever." The line between rookie superstar and rookie bust gets unfairly moved a lot this time of year.

Neither is fair at this stage and certainly not for Farley.

Farley is his own harshest critic

Going from college to the NFL isn’t simple for any cornerback, much less a guy who opted out of his final college season and hasn’t played real football since 2019. Farley also hasn’t played much cornerback, period, in his career. And – oh by the way – he’s still healing from a significant back injury that still has him on a “pitch count” at practice, in Bowen’s words.

In other words, Farley isn’t disappointing anyone with the Titans.

Except for maybe himself. After Saturday’s preseason game in Tampa – his first real game in two seasons – he criticized himself as being “not sharp” and “sloppy.”

“I hold myself to such a high standard,” Farley said. “I want to make plays for this ballclub. ... I've got my head down right now and I'm just working through everything I'm going to have to work through. I'm still confident I'm going to be where I need to be when it's time.”

It doesn't take long to sense how much football means to Farley. He exudes it.

Perhaps that should go without saying for an NFL player, but I feel like I have to say it here. I'd like to point out how Farley is nothing like Isaiah Wilson, last year's Titans first-round bust who is already out of the league.

Teammate Harold Landry says Farley is “awesome” to be around in the locker room and describes him as follows: “The dude works his (tail) off.” Even when stressing ways that Farley needs to improve, Bowen said, “You see the flashes. I'm excited about where he's at. … I know he's going to continue to improve."

Don’t forget, too, that the Titans chose this path with Farley. They knew they’d drafted a player in the first round who couldn't be counted on as a surefire Day 1 starter. Farley's situation was that he'd be a work in progress like this.

His talent, attitude and heart were never in question. Just his availability and experience.

Understandably, that was enough to scare off NFL teams. The Titans were able to get a bargain at pick No. 22, but Farley was a risky choice for a team that needed immediate help in the secondary and had missed on Wilson so spectacularly the draft before.

And even if the Titans’ staff was right about Farley’s back – which it appears that they were – the team was still going to have to be patient.

Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley (3) warms up during a joint training camp practice against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AdventHealth Training Center Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.

Titans still need a cornerback fix

Realistically, Farley was never going to be a quick fix for this defense.

Problem was that the Titans needed a quick fix at cornerback. They still do.

Jenkins has one side. At the moment, second-year cornerback Kristian Fulton has the other. Ideally, you might prefer Farley on that other side with Fulton – or Elijah Molden – in the slot. But that's not possible right now. Fulton has been too important on the edge this preseason. Chris Jackson has been penciled in the slot role.

All due respect to Jackson, a 2020 seventh-rounder who was the Titans’ most productive draft pick last season, but patience doesn't seem a luxury the Titans have with their two rookie cornerbacks.

Which brings us back to those extra study sessions at practice.

I asked Farley on Monday whether he felt like it was a matter of getting used to playing football again or learning to play in the NFL.

It was more the first one, he said.

“I think it's rust,” Farley said. “I think it's just coming back off of my injury and getting my feet back under me. ... Just getting back comfortable and trusting my abilities again."

It's much too soon to draw any conclusions about Farley's potential or even how he'll fare this first season in the NFL.

But like it or not, this is going to take time and patience.

For Farley. For the Titans. And the rest of us, too.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Titans CB Caleb Farley getting used to playing football again