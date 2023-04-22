Going over Florida DC Austin Armstrong’s contract details

Billy Napier brought in Austin Armstrong to fill the defensive coordinator spot left vacant by Patrick Toney, who is now working in the NFL. Armstrong is one of the nation’s youngest defensive coordinators but he doesn’t come cheap.

According to a report from All Gators, Armstrong is set to receive $1,100,000 in his first year at Florida and receive increases of $100,000 in each of the following two seasons. That puts the total value at $3,600,000 over three years.

Armstrong was initially going to serve as Alabama‘s inside linebackers coach this season after two years as Southern Mississippi’s defensive coordinator, but getting the chance to call defensive plays in the SEC is too good to pass up. The money is right, too.

The AllGators report also included the salaries of two new position coaches, tight ends coach Russ Callaway and wide receivers coach Billy Gonzalez. Callaway is earning $300,000 after moving from his analyst role, and Gonzalez is getting $500,000. Both are on two-year deals through the end of January 2025.

Napier has $7,500,000 to work with for the on-field staff and another $5,000,000 for off-field assistants.

Additionally, a trio of basketball assistants is making a combined $1,120,000. Carlin Hartman, who has a been a key recruiter for the staff on several big-name targets, leads the way with a $565,000 salary, and Korey Gray and Kevin Hovde bring in a reported $365,000 and $190,000, respectively.

