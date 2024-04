CHARLOTTE (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The Panthers made a big addition to their offensive line when they signed guard Robert Hunt to a 5-year, $100 million contract in March.

This week Hunt sat down with Charlotte Sports Live’s Gabe McDonald to discuss his move to Carolina, his playing style, and his infamous play from 2021 that put him on the map in the NFL.

